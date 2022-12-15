Emo/grunge band Louser prep debut LP for No Sleep (stream a track)

Canadian emo/grunge band Louser (who are not to be confused with the ska band Lo(u)ser) are following up two EPs and a split with Ceilings with their debut full-length album, Clandestine, on February 17 via No Sleep. "The record falls back to the weight childhood nostalgia holds in our current lives, and the shaping the way we see the world or how strange and distant we've become from it," the band says.

"Signing to No Sleep was pretty surreal for the whole band," they add. "All of us grew up listening to bands on the No Sleep roster, so being apart of that growing list of great talent is something we are all really stoked on. We are all really grateful for the opportunity to be apart of the No Sleep family, and super excited to get to work!"

We're premiering first single "Phantom," which has echoes of No Sleep-era Balance & Composure, and I'd say that fans of Citizen, Superheaven, and other stuff of that ilk might dig this too. Check it out: