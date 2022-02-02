Empath announce spring tour
Philly band Empath have a new album, Visitor, due out later this month via Fat Possum, and they've announced some shows supporting it. They'll do a run of North American dates on the East Coast and Midwest in April, including stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Washington DC, and a hometown Philly album release show in March. They also have a couple of February shows supporting Sunflower Bean. See all dates below.
The April run includes an NYC show at TV Eye on April 22. Tickets are on sale now.
Stream Empath's most recent single, "Passing Stranger," below.
EMPATH: 2022 TOUR
02-24 : South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
02-26 : Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
03-17 : Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Tavern
04-15 : Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse
04-16 : Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern
04-17 : Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04-19 : Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
04-20 : Montreal, QC @ L'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle
04-21 : Cambridge, MA @ Lilypad
04-22 : Queens County, NY @ TV Eye
04-23 : Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong