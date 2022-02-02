Empath announce spring tour

Philly band Empath have a new album, Visitor, due out later this month via Fat Possum, and they've announced some shows supporting it. They'll do a run of North American dates on the East Coast and Midwest in April, including stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Montreal, Brooklyn, and Washington DC, and a hometown Philly album release show in March. They also have a couple of February shows supporting Sunflower Bean. See all dates below.

The April run includes an NYC show at TV Eye on April 22. Tickets are on sale now.

Stream Empath's most recent single, "Passing Stranger," below.

EMPATH: 2022 TOUR

02-24 : South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

02-26 : Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03-17 : Philadelphia, PA @ Dolphin Tavern

04-15 : Millvale, PA @ The Funhouse

04-16 : Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog at the Euclid Tavern

04-17 : Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04-19 : Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

04-20 : Montreal, QC @ L'Escogriffe Bar Spectacle

04-21 : Cambridge, MA @ Lilypad

04-22 : Queens County, NY @ TV Eye

04-23 : Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong