Empath share new single “Born 100 Times,” touring with Modest Mouse & Fucked Up

Philly band Empath released their debut album, Active Listening: Night on Earth in 2019, and now they're back with a new single, "Born 100 Times." It's a fuzzy yet hooky track with a garage vibe, and you can watch the video below. About the song, guitarist and vocalist Catherine Elicson says, "'Born 100 Times’ is structurally very simple, consisting of a couple of hooks and a verse sung overtop of two repeated chords. I imagined a restructured pop song, having it start instantly with the hook and then eventually reaching a verse. While the lyrics are a somewhat spiritual reflection on devotion and power in one’s life, an isolating and very internal experience, the video offers a different viewpoint. The video began as an idea Randall had of us showing up with cameras at the New York State fair. There’s something beautiful and nostalgic about a fair we wanted to try and capture. Two friends, Halle Ballard and Johnny Costa, filmed us having real, uninhibited fun running around, eating fried food, absolutely dominating the carnival games, drinking countless wine slushies, getting spun around on rides, and just enjoying being together. It was a much needed night of leisure at the end of a long summer spent preparing for the next phase of Empath. The video is a document of this special moment in time for us. United together, we left behind the isolating, internal struggles of our lives and connected to the real world outside of ourselves."

Empath are touring with Modest Mouse, Future Islands, and Fucked Up through the fall and into 2022, including an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on January 22, supporting Fucked Up (tickets). See all of their upcoming dates below.

EMPATH: 2021-2022 TOUR

9/30 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom ^

10/1 - Austin TX @ Stubb’s (ACL Nights) *

10/4 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

10/5 - Cincinnati, OH @ ICON ^

10/7 - Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory ^

10/8 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Lawn ^

10/11 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall *

10/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans *

10/14 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

10/15 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach *

10/16 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live * | SOLD OUT

10/17 - St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater *

10/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National * | SOLD OUT

10/21 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

10/22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit * | SOLD OUT

1/19 - Ottawa, CA @ Club SAW ~

1/20 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz ~

1/21 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ~

1/22 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made ~

1/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ~

1/24 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage ~

1/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls ~

1/26 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ~

1/28 - Detroit, MI @ Shelter ~

* w/ Modest Mouse

^ w/ Modest Mouse & Future Islands

~ w/ Fucked Up