Emperor announce first US tour in 15 years (Kings Theatre included)

Norwegian black metal legends Emperor played their first US show since 2007 at 2022's Psycho Las Vegas, and now they've announced more US dates. The "Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk" tour, their first in the US in 15 years, happens in June and early July, and while Psycho Las Vegas isn't happening in 2023, the fest is presenting the shows. "All work visas are already issued and the band is excited to finally return to the North American shores," Emperor say. See all dates below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre on June 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday, February 15 at 10 AM.

See more pictures from Emperor's 2022 Psycho Las Vegas set below.

EMPEROR: 2023 US TOUR

6/23 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

6/25 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre

6/28 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

6/30 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

7/01 Anaheim, CA House of Blues