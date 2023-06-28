Empty Country (Cymbals Eat Guitars) return with towering new song “Pearl”

Empty Country, the current project of Cymbals Eat Guitars leader Joseph D'Agostino, have followed their great 2020 self-titled debut LP with a new single, "Pearl." It's a swirling, climactic rock epic that finds Joe really swinging for the fences, just like he did on the best Cymbals Eat Guitars songs, and it comes with a Dylan-esque harmonica solo. Joe says:

Hope everybody enjoys this new song. It was a pleasure to work with my wonderful bandmates and some of the world's very finest engineers (John Agnello/Greg Calbi) to make it a reality. Without going into too much detail, I'll say that this song is a direct sequel to "Marian," the opener from our 2020 debut. I also wrote and recorded an audio short story as a companion piece to this new material. It fleshes out some of the characters populating the little universe we're building. You can read/listen to it at emptycountry.com. Looking forward to sharing more music with you this year.

The song comes with a very psychedelic video, and you can check that out below. It's out now via Get Better Records, and more new music is on the way.