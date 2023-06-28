Empty Country (Cymbals Eat Guitars) return with towering new song &#8220;Pearl&#8221;

Empty Country (Cymbals Eat Guitars) return with towering new song “Pearl”

photo via press release

Empty Country, the current project of Cymbals Eat Guitars leader Joseph D'Agostino, have followed their great 2020 self-titled debut LP with a new single, "Pearl." It's a swirling, climactic rock epic that finds Joe really swinging for the fences, just like he did on the best Cymbals Eat Guitars songs, and it comes with a Dylan-esque harmonica solo. Joe says:

Hope everybody enjoys this new song. It was a pleasure to work with my wonderful bandmates and some of the world's very finest engineers (John Agnello/Greg Calbi) to make it a reality. Without going into too much detail, I'll say that this song is a direct sequel to "Marian," the opener from our 2020 debut. I also wrote and recorded an audio short story as a companion piece to this new material. It fleshes out some of the characters populating the little universe we're building. You can read/listen to it at emptycountry.com. Looking forward to sharing more music with you this year.

The song comes with a very psychedelic video, and you can check that out below. It's out now via Get Better Records, and more new music is on the way.

