En Attendant Ana release ‘Principia’ this week, announce US tour (watch the “Wonder” video)

Parisian band En Attendant Ana release their third album, Principia, this week via Trouble in Mind. It's their first in three years and finds them still masters of melodic, motorik janglepop. We've got the premiere of "Wonder," a nearly six minute song that starts as a pretty ballad but soon works itself into a swirling lather. Watch the song's animated video below.

An Attendant Ana will be touring the US this May, including a Brooklyn show at Mama Tried on 5/28 with Famous Logs in History. All dates are listed below.

attachment-en attendant ana - principia loading...

Principia:

1. Principia

2. Ada, Mary, Diane

3. Black Morning

4. To The Crush

5. Same Old Story

6. Wonder

7. Fools & Kings

8. The Cut Off

9. Anita

10. The Fears, The Urge

attachment-En attendant Ana-US-tour23_edited_poster loading...

En Attendant Ana - 2023 US TOUR

5/3 - Detroit, MI - Outer Limits (w/ Sunwatchers & Smoke Bellow)

5/4 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle (w/ Sunwatchers & Smoke Bellow)

5/5 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Psych Fest

5/6 - Omaha, NE - O' Leavers

5/9 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

5/11 - Portland, OR - The Fixin’ To (w/ Collate)

5/13 - San Francisco, CA- Rickshaw Stop

5/15 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

5/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

5/18 - Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

5/19 - New Orleans, LA - TBD

5/20 - Memphis, TN - B Side

5/21 - Nashville, TN - DRKMTR (w/ Budge & Crystal Egg )

5/22 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

5/24 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

5/25 - Richmond, VA - Fuzzy Cactus

5/26 - Baltimore, MD - Current Space

5/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Jerry's

5/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Mama Tried (w/ Famous Logs in History)

5/29 - Boston, MA - TBD

5/30 - Kingston, NY - Tubby's

5/31 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern