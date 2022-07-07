END and Cult Leader releasing split EP (stream a track from each)

Two killer metallic hardcore bands, END and Cult Leader, have teamed up for a split EP titled Gather & Mourn that arrives September 9 via Closed Casket Activities. It's got two songs from each band, and one from each is out now: END's "Eden Will Drown" and Cult Leader's "Ataraxis." Both are absolute ragers, and you can hear both below. END's Will Putney mastered the full EP, and he also produced, engineered, and mixed END's two songs. END's other contribution, "The Host Will Soon Decay," features Zeal & Ardor. Cult Leader's songs were mixed by Converge's Kurt Ballou, and Converge's Jacob Bannon did the artwork and layout for the EP.

END -- who are fronted by Counterparts vocalist Brendan Murphy and also include go-to metalcore producer/Fit For An Autopsy member Will Putney, as well as ex-members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Misery Signals, Blacklisted, and more -- are also touring with Comeback Kid and Misery Signals and hitting Brooklyn Monarch on Monday (7/11). All dates below.

Counterparts also have a new album on the way and you can pick it up on limited blood-red vinyl.