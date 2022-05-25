End It go to the Playa Hater’s Ball in video for new song “Hatekeeper”

Baltimore hardcore band End It have announced a new EP, Unpleasant Living, due July 8 via Flatspot Records (pre-order). The first single is "Hatekeeper," which comes with a tongue-in-cheek video inspired by the Playa Hater's Ball from Chappelle's Show, and frontman Akil tells Afropunk that the song is "about gatekeeping hardcore. It’s about keeping the tourists from getting comfortable enough to dictate what’s right and what’s wrong. Knowing they won’t be around to deal with the after-effects." The video also begins with this message:

For decades, the American hardcore scene has been infiltrated by posers, marks, fresh cuts, mark ass tricks, herbs, scabs, nazis, dick riders, line steppers, skeezers, creeps, clowns, lames, 3 year tours, keyboard warriers, and lifers..... Now Baltimore City Hardcore and Flatspot Records bring you another side of the story as we enter the world of the Haters. End It proudly presents.... Tha Playa Haters Ball.

The song rips and the video is very worth watching. Check it out below. The EP also includes a song featuring Angel Du$t/Trapped Under Ice's Justice Tripp, and you can check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

End It also have upcoming shows, including one opening for Sheer Terror in Brooklyn at The Meadows on June 4, alongside Rebelmatic, Violent Way, and Male Patterns. All dates are listed below.

End It loading...

Tracklist

1. BCHC

2. New Wage Slavery ft. Justice Tripp

3. L’appel Du Vide

4. 21

5. Hatekeeper

6. The Comeback

End It -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/3 @ Gatekeeper Jam - Brockton, MA w/ Sheer Terror, Restraining Order

6/4 @ The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY w/ Sheer Terror, Rebelmatic, Violent Way, Male Patterns

7/9 @ This Is Hardcore - Philadelphia, PA w/ Hatebreed, Madball

7/18 @ Union Stage - Washington D.C. w/ Fucked Up