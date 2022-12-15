End It list their favorite albums of 2022
Baltimore hardcore band End It released their killer Unpleasant Living EP on Flatspot Records this summer, and it's rightfully being recognized as one of the best hardcore releases of the year (including by Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t and Scott Vogel of Terror/Buried Alive). They're also planning to stay busy next year; they've got an East coast tour lined up for early 2023 with The Chisel and Buried Dreams, followed by Flatspot's Trapped Under Ice-headlined Disturbin' the Peace fest in Baltimore, the Flatspot World showcase in Brooklyn, and a pair of shows with Gorilla Biscuits in March and April. Before 2022 ends though, all of End It's members--vocalist Akil Godsey, drummer Chris Gonzalez, guitarists Ray Lee and Johnny McMillion, and bassist Pat Martin--shared with us their favorite releases of the year. Read on for their lists, with picks including Mindforce, High Vis, Sumerlands, Pusha T, Militarie Gun, Soul Blind, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Undeath and more. There's some crossover between the members' picks, but plenty of differences as well. Read on for their lists...
End It's Favorite Albums of 2022
Akil Godsey:
Mindforce - New Lords
Conservative Military Image - Summertime Skinhead
Age of Apocalypse - Grim Wisdom
High Vis - Blending
Chris Gonzalez:
Killing Pace - Killing Pace
Sumerlands - Dreamkiller
Placebo - Never Let Me Go
Terror - Pain Into Power
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
High Vis - Blending
Soul Blind - Feel It All Around
Conway The Machine - God Don’t Make Mistakes
Spiritworld - Deathwestern
Regulate - Regulate
Gravedweller - Tissues EP
New World Man - New World Man EP
Pest Control - Don’t Test The Pest Promo
Law Of Power - Born Into War EP
Brainwaves - Demo
Permanent Mistakes - Demo
The new Samiam and White Reaper songs off their upcoming albums.
Ray Lee:
Undeath - It's Time...To Rise From The Grave
Seed of Pain - Champions of Chaos: Reloaded
Combust - Another Life
High Vis - Blending
Benny the Butcher - Tana Talk 4
Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead To The Gun (Deluxe)
Mindforce - New Lords
Soul Blind - Feel It All Around
Johnny McMillion:
Soul Blind - Feel It All Around
Soul Blind - Feel It All Around
Soul Blind - Feel It All Around
Pat Martin:
High Vis - Blending
Mindforce - New Lords
Fixation - Secrets We Keep
Soul Blind - Feel It All Around
Sweat - Gotta Give It Up
Gel/Cold Brats - Split
Dosser - 7” single
Sinister Feeling - Demo
Brainwaves - Demo
--
End It -- 2023 Tour Dates
1/8 Tampa, FL @ Bryan Glazer JCC FYA Fest
1/8 Tampa, FL @ Bryan Glazer JCC FYA Aftershow
1/10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory
1/11 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
1/13 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
1/14 Reading, PA @ Reverb
1/15 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
1/17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
1/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Disturbin’ The Peace Festival (Soundstage)
3/31 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *
4/1 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage #
4/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Flatspot World (Monarch)
* = with Gorilla Biscuits, Truth Cult, Reckoning Force
# = with Gorilla Biscuits, Praise, Magnitude, Be Well