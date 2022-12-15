End It list their favorite albums of 2022

Baltimore hardcore band End It released their killer Unpleasant Living EP on Flatspot Records this summer, and it's rightfully being recognized as one of the best hardcore releases of the year (including by Justice Tripp of Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t and Scott Vogel of Terror/Buried Alive). They're also planning to stay busy next year; they've got an East coast tour lined up for early 2023 with The Chisel and Buried Dreams, followed by Flatspot's Trapped Under Ice-headlined Disturbin' the Peace fest in Baltimore, the Flatspot World showcase in Brooklyn, and a pair of shows with Gorilla Biscuits in March and April. Before 2022 ends though, all of End It's members--vocalist Akil Godsey, drummer Chris Gonzalez, guitarists Ray Lee and Johnny McMillion, and bassist Pat Martin--shared with us their favorite releases of the year. Read on for their lists, with picks including Mindforce, High Vis, Sumerlands, Pusha T, Militarie Gun, Soul Blind, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Undeath and more. There's some crossover between the members' picks, but plenty of differences as well. Read on for their lists...

End It's Favorite Albums of 2022

Akil Godsey:

Mindforce - New Lords

Conservative Military Image - Summertime Skinhead

Age of Apocalypse - Grim Wisdom

High Vis - Blending

Chris Gonzalez:

Killing Pace - Killing Pace

Sumerlands - Dreamkiller

Placebo - Never Let Me Go

Terror - Pain Into Power

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

High Vis - Blending

Soul Blind - Feel It All Around

Conway The Machine - God Don’t Make Mistakes

Spiritworld - Deathwestern

Regulate - Regulate

Gravedweller - Tissues EP

New World Man - New World Man EP

Pest Control - Don’t Test The Pest Promo

Law Of Power - Born Into War EP

Brainwaves - Demo

Permanent Mistakes - Demo

The new Samiam and White Reaper songs off their upcoming albums.

Ray Lee:

Undeath - It's Time...To Rise From The Grave

Seed of Pain - Champions of Chaos: Reloaded

Combust - Another Life

High Vis - Blending

Benny the Butcher - Tana Talk 4

Militarie Gun - All Roads Lead To The Gun (Deluxe)

Mindforce - New Lords

Soul Blind - Feel It All Around

Johnny McMillion:

Soul Blind - Feel It All Around

Soul Blind - Feel It All Around

Soul Blind - Feel It All Around

Pat Martin:

High Vis - Blending

Mindforce - New Lords

Fixation - Secrets We Keep

Soul Blind - Feel It All Around

Sweat - Gotta Give It Up

Gel/Cold Brats - Split

Dosser - 7” single

Sinister Feeling - Demo

Brainwaves - Demo

--

End It -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/8 Tampa, FL @ Bryan Glazer JCC FYA Fest

1/8 Tampa, FL @ Bryan Glazer JCC FYA Aftershow

1/10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

1/11 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

1/13 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

1/14 Reading, PA @ Reverb

1/15 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

1/17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

1/28 - Baltimore, MD @ Disturbin’ The Peace Festival (Soundstage)

3/31 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

4/1 Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage #

4/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Flatspot World (Monarch)

* = with Gorilla Biscuits, Truth Cult, Reckoning Force

# = with Gorilla Biscuits, Praise, Magnitude, Be Well