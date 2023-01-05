End It share new song “Familia Finito” with a late night TV-mocking music video

End It put out one of the best hardcore releases of 2022 with their Unpleasant Living EP, and now they're keeping the momentum going with a new track on the upcoming Flatspot Records compilation The Extermination Vol. 4. It's called "Familia Finito," and it's an 87-second ripper with all the bounce and charisma that made Unpleasant Living such a favorite for so many. They also continue their knack for funny music videos with a Kenny Savercool-directed clip that satirizes late night TV and infomercials for stuff like ShamWow!, Girls Gone Wild, Miss Cleo’s Psychic Readers Network, boner pills, and more.

Vocalist Akil Godsey says, "For everything there is a season so, ‘Familia Finito’ is about not letting traditions guide our tomorrows." Check it out below.

The Flatspot comp also includes the recently released singles from Speed and Buggin, plus upcoming tracks from The Chisel, Section H8, Jivebomb, Spy, and more. It drops on January 27.

End It and other bands on the comp play Flatspot's sold-out Flatspot World in Brooklyn and Disturbin' The Peace (with Trapped Under Ice) in Baltimore, and End It are also touring with The Chisel and Buried Dreams, including Brooklyn's Meadows on 1/17. All End It dates are listed below.

End It's members also recently made us a list of their favorite albums of 2022.

End It -- 2023 Tour Dates

w/The Chisel and Buried Dreams

Jan 8-Tampa, FL-Bryan Glazer JCC-FYA Fest

Jan 9-Jacksonville, FL-Justice Pub

Jan 10-Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade

Jan 11-Chapel Hill, NC-Local 506

Jan 12-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall

Jan 14-Reading, PA-Reverb

Jan 15-Cambridge, MA-Sonia

Jan 16-Portland, ME-Cavern at Free St. Restaurant

Jan 17-Brooklyn, NY-The Meadows

Jan 27-Asbury Park, NJ-Trinity Church w/Pain of Truth

Jan 28-Baltimore, MD-Soundstage-Disturbin’ The Peace Fest

March 31-Richmond, VA-The Broadberry w/Gorilla Biscuits, Truth Cult

April 1-Baltimore, MD-Soundstage w/Gorilla Biscuits, Praise

April 8-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Monarch-Flatspot World

May 29-Las Vegas, NV-Punk Rock Bowling

July 2-Emmen, NL-Pitfest

July 7-Ieper, BE-Ieper Fest

--

