End of the Road 2022 in pics: Khruangbin, Kurt Vile, Jockstrap, Nilüfer Yanya, more

Pop also lives at End of the Road in wild and adventurous forms. Perfume Genius’s Mike Hadreas is lush, bombastic, brilliant and ridiculous – often within the confines of a single song. As he moves further away from the art rock of his early years, he resembles a particularly compelling Vegas showman gone tropical funk while in thrall to Springsteen’s Born to Run and the Lion King soundtrack. Jockstrap turn in the best set of the festival – what was formerly a chaotic mess of styles now thrillingly integrated into a compelling new whole. They delay the drop on The City – and with it, the gratification – and spin a magisterial take on Concrete Over Water that proves they are among the best we currently have. [The Guardian]

Known for its verdant setting and chill atmosphere, UK festival End of the Road held its 2022 edition last weekend (September 1-4) in Larmer Tree Gardens. This year featured headliners Khruangbin, Fleet Foxes, Pixies, and Bright Eyes, along with Aldous Harding, Jockstrap, Tinariwen, The Magnetic Fields, Soccer Mommy, Kevin Morby, Nilüfer Yanya, Porridge Radio, Snapped Ankles, Circuit des Yeux, Battles, Los Bitchos, Naima Bock, and lots more. Check out photos from End of the Road 2022 by Chris Juarez and Rachel Juarez-Carr below.

The 2023 edition of End of the Road happens August 31 - September 3 and tickets are on sale now.