End of the Road 2022 lineup: Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes, Khruangbin, more

UK fest End of the Road has announced the full lineup for its 2022 edition, which happens September 1-4 at Larmer Tree Gardens. Headliners are Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes, and Khruangbin, and the lineup also includes Kurt Vile & The Violators, The Magnetic Fields, Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, Kevin Morby, Tinariwen, Black Midi, Lucy Dacus, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Greentea Peng, Nilüfer Yanya, Porridge Radio, Sudan Archives, Moor Mother, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, Durand Jones & The Indications, Circuit Des Yeux, Dehd, Xenia Rubinos, Christian Lee Hutson, Anais Mitchell, Ryley Walker, The Fruitbats, Rosali, Jana Horn, audiobooks, and lots more.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out the full End of the Road 2022 lineup in the poster below.

