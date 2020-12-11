End of the Road fest announces 2021 lineup
The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 festival season --and live music as we knew it -- around the world, but with vaccines being approved there is hope things could start to get back to normal next year. UK festival End of the Road is certainly hopeful as they've announced that, fingers crossed, the 2021 edition will happen September 2-5 in Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset.
Many of the artists who were supposed to play the 2020 edition will be back, including Pixies, King Krule, Big Thief, Bright Eyes, Aldous Harding, Little Simz, Whitney, The Comet is Coming, Field Music, Andy Shauf, and Girl Band, and new additions for 2021 include Perfume Genius, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Tune-Yards, Songhoy Blues, Julianna Barwick, Billy Nomates, Sorry, and The Goon Sax.
Whether you're ready to pull the trigger or not, tickets are on sale. Check out the full 2021 End of the Road lineup below.
END OF THE ROAD 2021 LINE UP:
Pixies
King Krule
Big Thief
Bright Eyes
Little Simz
Perfume Genius
Aldous Harding
Whitney
Tune-Yards
The Comet Is Coming
Songhoy Blues
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Girl Band
Field Music
Squid
Romare
Richard Dawson
Warmduscher
Andy Shauf
Black Country, New Road
Anna Meredith
Les Amazones D’Afrique
Blanck Mass
Archie Bronson Outfit
Creep Show
Julianna Barwick
Arlo Parks
Les Filles De Illighadad
Girl Ray
Alice Boman
Nadia Reid
Sorry
Vanishing Twin
Dry Cleaning
Big Joanie
The Goon Sax
Current Joys
Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu
Jerkcurb
Darren Hayman
Shygirl
Mike Polizze
Ahmed Fakroun
Modern Nature
Billy Nomates
Charley Crockett
Penelope Isles
Katy J Pearson
Buck Meek
Margaret Glaspy
Just Mustard
Gwenno & Georgia Ellery perform live score to Bait
Anteloper (Jaimie Branch & Jason Nazary)
Fenne Lily
W. H. Lung
Keeley Forsyth
Monophonics
Frances Quinlan
Itasca
Vagabon
William Doyle
Dana Gavanski
Auntie Flo (DJ)
All We Are
Studio Electrophonique
Tenesha The Wordsmith
Trash Kit
Sarathy Korwar
Star Feminine Band
Aoife Nessa Frances
Skullcrusher
Jeffrey Martin
PVA
Jake Xerxes Fussell
John
The Goa Express
Pan Amsterdam
Junior Brother
Elijah Wolf
Caroline
Divide And Dissolve
DISQ
Red River Dialect
Lazarus Kane
Drug Store Romeos
Zulu Zulu
Sofia Wolfson
The Golden Dregs
Chubby & The Gang
Modern Woman
Bingo Fury
Ian Noe
Sleep Eaters
David Thomas Broughton
Kate Bollinger
Yard Act
Lee Patterson
Martha Rose
Pat T Smith
Oldboy
Will Tea Taylor
Fortitude Valley
Melin Melyn
Marlena Moore
James Leonard Hewitson
Apollo Ghosts
Tom Ravenscroft (DJ)