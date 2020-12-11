End of the Road fest announces 2021 lineup

The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 festival season --and live music as we knew it -- around the world, but with vaccines being approved there is hope things could start to get back to normal next year. UK festival End of the Road is certainly hopeful as they've announced that, fingers crossed, the 2021 edition will happen September 2-5 in Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset.

Many of the artists who were supposed to play the 2020 edition will be back, including Pixies, King Krule, Big Thief, Bright Eyes, Aldous Harding, Little Simz, Whitney, The Comet is Coming, Field Music, Andy Shauf, and Girl Band, and new additions for 2021 include Perfume Genius, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Tune-Yards, Songhoy Blues, Julianna Barwick, Billy Nomates, Sorry, and The Goon Sax.

Whether you're ready to pull the trigger or not, tickets are on sale. Check out the full 2021 End of the Road lineup below.

END OF THE ROAD 2021 LINE UP:

Pixies

King Krule

Big Thief

Bright Eyes

Little Simz

Perfume Genius

Aldous Harding

Whitney

Tune-Yards

The Comet Is Coming

Songhoy Blues

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Girl Band

Field Music

Squid

Romare

Richard Dawson

Warmduscher

Andy Shauf

Black Country, New Road

Anna Meredith

Les Amazones D’Afrique

Blanck Mass

Archie Bronson Outfit

Creep Show

Julianna Barwick

Arlo Parks

Les Filles De Illighadad

Girl Ray

Alice Boman

Nadia Reid

Sorry

Vanishing Twin

Dry Cleaning

Big Joanie

The Goon Sax

Current Joys

Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu

Jerkcurb

Darren Hayman

Shygirl

Mike Polizze

Ahmed Fakroun

Modern Nature

Billy Nomates

Charley Crockett

Penelope Isles

Katy J Pearson

Buck Meek

Margaret Glaspy

Just Mustard

Gwenno & Georgia Ellery perform live score to Bait

Anteloper (Jaimie Branch & Jason Nazary)

Fenne Lily

W. H. Lung

Keeley Forsyth

Monophonics

Frances Quinlan

Itasca

Vagabon

William Doyle

Dana Gavanski

Auntie Flo (DJ)

All We Are

Studio Electrophonique

Tenesha The Wordsmith

Trash Kit

Sarathy Korwar

Star Feminine Band

Aoife Nessa Frances

Skullcrusher

Jeffrey Martin

PVA

Jake Xerxes Fussell

John

The Goa Express

Pan Amsterdam

Junior Brother

Elijah Wolf

Caroline

Divide And Dissolve

DISQ

Red River Dialect

Lazarus Kane

Drug Store Romeos

Zulu Zulu

Sofia Wolfson

The Golden Dregs

Chubby & The Gang

Modern Woman

Bingo Fury

Ian Noe

Sleep Eaters

David Thomas Broughton

Kate Bollinger

Yard Act

Lee Patterson

Martha Rose

Pat T Smith

Oldboy

Will Tea Taylor

Fortitude Valley

Melin Melyn

Marlena Moore

James Leonard Hewitson

Apollo Ghosts

Tom Ravenscroft (DJ)