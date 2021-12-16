END, Portrayal of Guilt, Yashira & Wake announce 2022 tour

Here's an amazing hardcore/metal quadruple bill: metalcore supergroup END (members of Counterparts, Fit For An Autopsy, Misery Signals, Dillinger Escape Plan, and more) are doing a headlining run in March of 2022 with support from screamo/metal maniacs Portrayal of Guilt, sludge/mathcore blenders Yashira, and grindy post-metallers Wake.

The tour begins in Brooklyn on March 4 at Saint Vitus (tickets), immediately followed by an Asbury Park show on March 5 at House of Independents (tickets), and it also includes dates in Canada, the Midwest, the West Coast, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/17) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Last year, END released their debut full-length Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face. Earlier this year, Portrayal of Guilt released two albums, We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER, both of which cracked our list of the best punk albums of 2021 (and both of which you can pick up on color vinyl). Yashira released Fail to Be last year, and Wake put out Devouring Ruin and the Confluence EP last year (which cracked our list of the best metal albums of 2020).

END / Portrayal of Guilt / Yashira / Wake -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/4 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

3/5 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

3/6 Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

3/8 Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs

3/9 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

3/10 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

3/11 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

3/12 Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B / Skyway Theater

3/14 Denver, CO @ HQ

3/17 Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta

3/18 Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club

3/19 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

3/22 Dallas, TX @ Amplified

3/23 Nashville, TN @ The End