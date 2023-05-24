End Reign (All Out War, Integrity, Pig Destroyer, etc) announce debut LP, share “Desolate Fog”

End Reign is the new metal/hardcore band launched last year by guitarist Domenic Romeo (Integrity, Pulling Teeth, A389 Recordings, etc) that's fronted by All Out War vocalist Mike Score and also features drummer Adam Jarvis of Pig Destroyer, bassist/backing vocalist Arthur Legere (ex-Bloodlet), and second guitarist Sebastian Phillips (Noisem, Exhumed). They put out two songs last year and now they announced their debut album The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay, due July 14 via Relapse, featuring both of those songs and eight others. The album also has appearances by Integrity's Dwid Hellion, Full of Hell's Dylan Walker, and The Legendary Pink Dots' Ed Ka-Spel.

Along with the announcement comes new single "Desolate Fog," of which Dom says:

This song was written with the intention of being the album opener. The whole first part before the vocals come in was inspired by the final scene in Tales from The Crypt (1972). The part where the crypt keeper tells his entourage that ‘they are here for allll eternity’ before they fall into the abyss one by one. The intro also pays homage to my favorite Overcast song ‘Begging For Indifference’ before launching into a death / black metal ride that falls off the track and bursts into flames….only to fall off again and burst into even more flames….oof. I was listening to Mayhem ‘De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas’ a lot when I wrote this, it’s pretty evident in some of the riffing. I had to stop though...that record gives me the creeps.

Listen and watch the Jeffrey Sisson-directed video below.

Tracklist

Desolate Fog

Chaos Masked As Order

The Hunger

Divine Abysmal End

Serpent Messiah

House Of Thieves

Giving Life To Tragedy

Chasing Divinity

When Death Comes Crawling

The Night Creeps Upon Me