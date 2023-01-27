Enforced announce new album ‘War Remains,’ share “Ultra-Violence”
Richmond thrashers Enforced have announced their third album, War Remains, due April 28 via Century Media (pre-order). It was produced by Ricky Olson, with mixing help from Arthur Rizk, and vocalist Knox Colby says, "We didn't overthink anything. It's all very straight forward, no bells and whistles production-wise. It's almost ten minutes shorter than our last record and packs ten times more of a punch." You can definitely hear those no-frills vibes coming through in the punishing lead single "Ultra-Violence," which you can hear below.
Knox also adds, "War Remains is a scathing perception of the modern crumbling world. Humanity seems imprisoned by its violent and chaotic nature; boiling over and doubling down on its own ignorance. The album contemplates and reflects upon the blight with cyclical themes rotating through the songs. It's a hammer hitting a raw nerve."
Tracklist
1. Aggressive Menace
2. The Quickening
3. Hanged by My Hand
4. Avarice
5. War Remains
6. Mercy Killing Fields
7. Nation of Fear
8. Ultra-Violence
9. Starve
10. Empire