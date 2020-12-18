Enforced share “Hemorrhage” off upcoming album ‘Kill Grid’

Enforced's 2019 album At The Walls is one of the most rippin' crossover thrash albums in recent memory, so it's good news that they're now set to follow it with Kill Grid on March 12 via Century Media (their first for the label). The first single is the raw, ruthless attack of "Hemorrhage," which vocalist Knox Colby had this to say about: "The first half is about the death of innocence, or the death of an innocent person, due to the surge of distrust, outrage, and skepticism of a society. While people arrogantly and pompously saber rattle over trivial things, real people are getting hurt and caught in the crossfire."

Guitarist Will Wagstaff adds, "Musically we wanted to write a song that was driving and pummeling and the original vibe to the beginning was 'Death Camps' Cro-Mags inspired. This was one of the first songs written and completed for the album."

Like At The Walls, the album was mixed and mastered by Power Trip collaborator Arthur Rizk, and it was engineered by Bob Quirk. Check out the new song below.