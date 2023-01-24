English artist Richard Dawson plots first-ever North American tour, including dates w/ Pigs x 7

English singer-songwriter Richard Dawson (not to be confused with the late actor and Family Feud host) has been making proggy folk since the mid-'00s -- for the last decade his albums have been out via Domino imprint Weird World -- but he's never toured North America. That will change this spring as he hops the pond for a few US dates, including headline shows in NYC and L.A., and Boston, Philly and DC shows with UK doom metallers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Union Pool on March 30 and tickets are on sale Friday, January 27 at `10 AM.

Richard Dawson's 2022 album The Ruby Cord was recorded by Pigx7's Sam Grant, if the tour pairing seemed odd to you. You can listen to that album, and watch the new video for "Horse and Rider," below.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs will release a new album Land of Sleeper on February 17 on Missing Piece Group, and have just shared the video for "Ultimate Hammer," which you can watch below. They've also added more tour dates to their spring tour, including a new NYC show at Mercury Lounge on April 4. Tickets for that also go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM. All Pigsx7 dates are listed below.

Richard Dawson - 2023 Tour Dates

March 30 - Union Pool, New York

March 31 - Middle East Upstairs, Boston w/ Pigs x 7

April 1 - Johnny Brenda's, Philadelphia w/ Pigs x 7

April 2 - DC9, Washington DC w/ Pigs x 7

April 5 - Zebulon, LA

April 25 – New Century Hall, Manchester

April 26 – St Luke’s, Glasgow

April 27 – Tung Auditorium, Liverpool

April 28 – City Varieties, Leeds

April 29 – The Exchange Theatre, North Shields

May 3 – The Gate Arts Centre, Cardiff

May 4 – St George’s Bristol, Bristol

May 5 – Barbican, London

May 6 – The Bradshaw Hall, Birmingham Conservatoire, Birmingham

Tickets

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS - 2023 Tour Dates

03/11/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar - SOLD OUT

03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW

03/21/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

03/22/23 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

03/24/23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

03/25/23 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

03/26/23 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

03/28/23 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

03/29/23 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

03/31/23 - Boston, MA - Middle East w/ Richard Dawson

04/01/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's w/ Richard Dawson

04/02/23 - Washington, DC - DC9 w/ Richard Dawson

04/04/23 - Manhattan, NY - Mercury Lounge