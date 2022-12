English comedian Jack Whitehall announces 2023 North American tour

UK comedian and actor Jack Whitehall has announced the 2023 Jackarse Tour, which will take him across North America in February and March, with dates in Philly, NYC, Toronto, Ottawa, Minneapolis, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Beacon Theater on February 17. Tickets for all dates are on fan presale now (use the password JACK) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 AM.

JACK WHITEHALL - 2023 TOUR DATES

THU 16TH FEB 2023 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - MILLER THEATER - 7:30PM

FRI 17TH FEB 2023 - NEW YORK, NY - BEACON THEATRE - 7:30PM

SAT 18TH FEB 2023 - TORONTO, ON - MASSEY HALL - 7:00PM

SUN 19TH FEB 2023 - OTTAWA, ON - NATIONAL ARTS CENTRE - 8:00PM

THU 23RD FEB 2023 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - THE FILLMORE MINNEAPOLIS - 7:30PM

FRI 24TH FEB 2023 - CHICAGO, IL - CHICAGO THEATRE - 8:00PM

SAT 25TH FEB 2023 - VANCOUVER, BC - VOGUE THEATER - 7:00PM

SUN 26TH FEB 2023 - SEATTLE, WA - MOORE THEATRE - 8:00PM

TUE 28TH FEB 2023 - PORTLAND, OR - REVOLUTION HALL - 7:30PM

WED 1ST MAR 2023 - DENVER, CO - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - 7:30PM

THU 2ND MAR 2023 - AUSTIN, TX - PARAMOUNT THEATRE - 7:00PM

FRI 3RD MAR 2023 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE THEATRE AT THE ACE HOTEL - 7:30PM

SAT 4TH MAR 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - PALACE OF FINE ARTS - 7:00PM