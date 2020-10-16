Ennio Morricone, who died in July at age 91, was one of the most prolific composers of the last 60 years (including over 20 film scores in 1971 alone), so there is no shortage of music to explore for even those who consider themselves avid fans. But there is still more -- a new compilation of Morricone rarities, Morricone Segreto, will be out November 6 via Decca.

The 27-track double album, whose title translates to "Secret Morricone," features seven unreleased tracks by the Maestro, as well as rare pieces and alternate takes, all from his peak period (1969-1980). You can watch a trailer for the album below, and stream the title theme from 1975's giallo-horror film Macchie Solari (aka Autopsy) -- full of oboe and otherworldly "ahhs" -- below.

You can pre-order Morricone Segreto now.

Morricone Segreto tracklist:

“Vie-Ni”(alt. take) – QUANDO L’AMORE Ė SENSUALITÀ – 1973

“Fantasmi Grotteschi” (edit) – STARK SYSTEM – 1980

“Vita e Malavita” – STORIE DI VITA E MALAVITA – 1975

“Tette e Antenne, Tetti e Gonne” – LA SMAGLIATURA – 1975

“Patrizia” (alt. take – con voci) INCONTRO – 1971

“Per Dalila” – IL BANDITO DAGLI OCCHI AZZURRI – 1980

“18 Pari” – UN UOMO DA RISPETTARE – 1972

“Psychedelic Mood” – LUI PER LEI – 1970

“Fuggire Lontano” (edit) – L’AUTOMOBILE – 1971

“Jukebox Psychédélique” – PEUR SUR LA VILLE – 1975

“Fondati Timori” – LA SMAGLIATURA – 1975

“Edda Bocca Chiusa” – LUI PER LEI – 1970

“Non Può Essere Vero” – MIO CARO ASSASSINO – 1972

“Eat It (versione singolo)” – EAT IT – 1969

“Nascosta nell’Ombra” – QUANDO L’AMORE Ė SENSUALITÀ – 1973

“Dramma su di Noi” – SPOGLIATI, PROTESTA, UCCIDI – 1972

“Lui per Lei” – LUI PER LEI – 1970

“Beat per Quattro Ruote” – L’AUTOMOBILE – 1971

“Stark System (Rock)” – STARK SYSTEM – 1980

“Il Clan dei Siciliani (Tema n. 5)” – IL CLAN DEI SICILIANI – 1969

“René La Canne” – RENE LA CANNE – 1977

“Ore 22” – SAN BABILA ORE 20: UN DELITTO INUTILE – 1976

“Sinfonia di una Città” – 2:47 | COPKILLER – 1983

“L’Incarico” – UN UOMO DA RISPETTARE – 1972

“L’Immoralità (edit)” – L’IMMORALITÀ – 1978

“Inseguimento Mortale” – LA TARANTOLA DAL VENTRE NERO – 1971

“Macchie Solari (The Victim – versione singolo)” – MACCHIE SOLARI – 1974