Enslaved announce new album ‘Heimdal’ (exclusive white vinyl & new video)

Norwegian metal vets Enslaved have announced that they'll follow 2020's Utgard with their sixteenth album, Heimdal, on March 3 via Nuclear Blast, and we've got an exclusive white vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 200 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

The album was produced by band members Ivar Bjørnson, Iver Sandøy and Grutle Kjellson, and recorded primarily at Iver's Solslottet Studios. It was mixed by Jens Bogren. Ivar and Grutle say:

It’s quite weird, yet pretty awesome that we are now talking about the release of our 16th album; yes our 16th full-length album release. That’s not too shabby for a couple of scallywags from rural western Norway, is it? If you count our stint in the short lived Phobia-act, we have been playing together for no less than 32 years! In all these years, Norse mythology has been our umbilical cord to the realms of mysticism and philosophy, and our gateway to the realms of deep psychology and the esoteric worlds beyond. One of the most fascinating characters of our mythology is HEIMDAL, and he has been lurking around in our minds like an enigma for three decades now. His first appearance was in a song called 'Heimdallr' on our demo tape 'Yggdrasill' back in 1992, and he’s had both minor and more significant roles in our lyrical universe over the years. This time we have decided to dedicate an entire body of work to this most enigmatic of characters and richest of archetypes - we give you 'HEIMDAL'. We have reached deeper and scouted further ahead than ever before - the past, present and future sound of the band comes together in songs born from sheer inspiration - it is the common force of a close-nit group of friends and musicians.

The album features previous singles "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" and "Kingdom," as well as the just-released "Congelia," and you can check out the Marius Marthinussen Søreide-directed video for the new song below.

Tracklist

01. Behind The Mirror

02. Congelia

03. Forest Dweller

04. Kingdom

05. The Eternal Sea

06. Caravans To The Outer Worlds

07. Gangandi (Bonus Track)

08. Heimdal