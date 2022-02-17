Enter to win a Rolo Tomassi vinyl bundle, Audio-Technica turntable and more!

UK experimental post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi released their sixth full-length album, Where Myth Becomes Memory, earlier this month via MNRK Heavy. It's a stunner, and in Notable Releases we wrote:

Having started out as a chaotic mathcore band in the mid 2000s, Rolo Tomassi have evolved drastically over the years, both genre-wise and lineup-wise. (Lead vocalist Eva Korman and co-vocalist/keyboardist James Spencer are the only two original members.) They sound less purely batshit now than they did in the beginning, but even more experimental, with elements of post-rock, dream pop, sludge metal, post-hardcore, metalcore, art rock, and so much more coming together to form a totally undefinable sound. Their 2018 LP Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It was their most ambitious (and most acclaimed) yet, but its followup Where Myth Becomes Memory takes things even further. Time hopped back and forth between a lot of different stuff, but Myth fuses everything together more seamlessly. Some songs lean more firmly into metal/post-hardcore territory, while others could pass for Sigur Ros or Mew, but more often than not, Myth is one super-genre where all of Rolo Tomassi's disparate interests come together at once. The band call the album the "final part" of the "unintended trilogy" that began with 2015's Grievances and continued with Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It, but even if this stunning album closes the latest chapter of Rolo Tomassi's career, it also opens the doors to so many new directions Rolo Tomassi could go in next. As is always the case with this band, the possibilities seem endless.

