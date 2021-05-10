Enter to Win a VIP pre-show with Reggie Watts at virtual Friend Fest, a bluetooth speaker & more

Friend Fest is a first-of-its-kind digital festival experience, leveraging new technologies to feature artist-curated lineups on multiple stages in a decentralized digital ecosystem. Created by HIFI Labs, Friend Fest connects music fans around the world through a shared festival experience, which will reoccur on a regular basis with fresh lineups and new stages on platforms across the internet.

HiFi Labs' virtual festival, Friend Fest, is streaming on Friday May 14 at 7 PM ET, with Reggie Watts, Open Mike Eagle, Martin Courtney, Letters to Cleo, Noah Cyrus, Best Coast, TOKiMONSTA, Tinashe, Twin Shadow, IAN SWEET, Charlie Hickey, Ra Ra Riot, Squirrel Flower, Tank and the Bangas, YACHT, and more. The main fest is free on Twitch, but there are also VIP packages available which allow you to roam the Friend Fest grounds, meet up with friends, visit the King C. Gillette photo booth, and chat between sets in the custom 8-bit backstage world. All proceeds will benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 relief efforts.

There's also a VIP pre-show with Reggie Watts that you can win your way into. We've teamed up with HiFi Labs to give 10 winners a pair of passes to the VIP pre-show and a pair of passes to the actual festival, AND each winner will also get one King C. Gillette Swag Bag, with a bluetooth speaker, lanyard and festival Pass, KCG hat, dopp kit, and hand sanitizer!

Here are more details about what the passes get you:

On May 14th at 6:30pm ET, winners will get to access the Friend Fest backstage grounds in an 8-bit environment where they will get to hang with Reggie and see him perform inside the King C. Gillette tent. Winners will be in their own ‘virtual cabana’ where they will get to hang and chat with each other while they watch Reggie. This performance will serve as a pre-show to the main event, Friend Fest. When the pre-show is over winners will get direct access to the festival itself at 7pm ET

Enter and check out the full poster and fest trailer below:

Fried Fest VIP w/ Reggie Watts giveawy



Winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!