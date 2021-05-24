Enter to win Governors Ball tickets & more by getting a COVID vaccine in NYC

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new giveaway to promote getting vaccinated against COVID. Each week, there will be a new set of prizes that New Yorkers 18 and older can enter to win by making an appointment for their first vaccine through the city's hub, vaccinefinder.nyc.gov. This week, beginning Monday May 24, prizes include 50 passes to Governors Ball. "For all you Megan Thee Stallion fans, here’s your opportunity," de Blasio said. "Three-day passes to the Governor’s Ball. Are you saying only one is available? No. I’m saying 50 are available — 50 three-day passes to the Governor’s Ball. So, amazing acts — get vaccinated, go to the Governor’s Ball, couldn’t be simpler than that."

Also included among this week's prizes are 10 one-year passes to Crunch Fitness. You can find more details about the giveaway, including how to enter and how to redeem prizes, on the city's vaccine incentives page.

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion, Governors Ball 2021 features headliners Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, and Post Malone, as well as DaBaby, Rufus Du Sol, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Orville Peck, Bartees Strange, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Bleachers, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Track & Dave 1), Nation of Language, 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jepsen, Jamie xx, Smino, Princess Nokia, Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound), Caroline Polachek, and more, and happens at Citi Field on September 24-26. Tickets are on sale now.