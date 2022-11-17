Enter to win tickets to Flesh & Steel at Knockdown Center w/ Boy Harsher and more

Flesh & Steel is a three day NYC festival celebrating industrial, darkwave, EBM, New Beat, and other noirish, heavy synth music that happens December 1-3 in various venues around the city.

The big event is on December 2 at Knockdown Center, with Boy Harsher, Belgian New Beat vets A Split-Second, UK synthpop vets Parade Ground, Soft Crash (the collaborative project by Phase Fatale and Pablo Bozzi), NGHTCRWLER, Ghost Cop, Confines, Catherine Moan, '80s Baby, and more. Tickets for that show are still available, and we also have three pairs to give away! Enter for a chance to win below.

Flesh and Steel Giveaway



Three winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Flesh & Steel also features two events on December 3: an early show at The Meadows with Psyche, Sacred Skin, Rare DM, and Lathe of Heaven, and a late event at Good Room featuring DJ sets by Boy Harsher's Gus Miller, Phase Fatale, Pablo Bozzi, SHARLESE, R Gamble, and Becka Diamond. For three-day pass holders, the fest begins with a warm-up party on December 1 at Saint Vitus with RIKI, Ortotasce, Ces Cadavares, and Un Hombre Solo. Three-day passes and single show tickets are still available.

Boy Harsher's Halloween Ends soundtrack song, "Burn It Down (Rework)," is getting released as 12" maxi-single with four versions of the track, due out in January via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it on pumpkin orange vinyl.

