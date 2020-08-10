Entombed vocalist LG Petrov diagnosed with incurable cancer; GoFundMe launched

Very sad news in the metal community: Lars Göran Petrov, former lead vocalist for the legendary Swedish death metal band Entombed and current lead vocalist for his own offshoot band Entombed AD as well the band Firespawn, has been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Petrov launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical bills, which reads, "I’ve been hit with uncureable cancer (gallvägscancer in Swedish), and have been battling it for some time now. It can’t be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemo therapy. Life takes its weird turns... To help a fellow metalhead in need in these difficult times, feel free to donate here!"

The Entombed AD Facebook also posted, "Sad news.. LG Petrov has been struck by cancer and he is undergoing chemo treatment to try and control it. Our thoughts and and strength goes out to him."

Petrov was the vocalist on all of Entombed's studio albums, including such classics as 1990's Left Hand Path and 1993's turn towards death n' roll, Wolverine Blues, though he left the band after their 2014 breakup and was not part of the reunion that began in 2016. He's been leading Entombed AD since 2014 and so far has put out three albums with them, 2014's Back to the Front, 2016's Dead Dawn, and 2019's Bowels of Earth. Firespawn formed in 2012 and also released three albums so far, 2015's Shadow Realms, 2017's The Reprobate, and 2019's Abominate. (All Entombed AD and Firespawn albums are on Century Media.) Earlier in his career, he also played in the bands Morbid, Nihilist, Comecon, and Allegiance.

We're pulling for you, LG. If you can help out, donate here.