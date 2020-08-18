Entombed’s LG Petrov opens up about cancer battle

LG Petrov, legendary vocalist of the classic Entombed lineup, revealed earlier this month that he was diagnosed with incurable cancer and launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical bills. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, he has opened up more about his battle. Here are a few excerpts:

You said it’s ‘uncurable’. But does that mean they can still treat it?

That's what they're hoping for. I will find out when I meet my doctor, who is the best doctor when it comes to this particular cancer. Being young, the doctor said there's hopefully a way to control it so it doesn't spread, or maybe even make it smaller.

How tough is the chemotherapy treatment?

It’s very, very hard stuff. It’s not water they’re putting in you. You're very, very weak. You get all these pills filled with cortisones [a steroid for strength], and you can't sleep. Pills for nausea as well. But if you take a sleeping pill, then it works against it.

I didn’t sleep at all last night. I waited until my local store opened at 8am, then put some clothes on and slowly walked there. It’s a mile but I had to sit down three times to rest. Your body gets so unimaginably weak. But like I say, I’m a positive person.

[...] How does it all affect you mentally?

I'm a really positive person, but sometimes you get really depressed, of course. But I have so many good friends that call me, visit me. We sit outside - distanced, of course.

My doctor actually ordered me to have cigars and rum. He said, ‘That’s about life quality.’ Not a lot of rum, just a taste. Same with cigars. But it helps.

[...] Physically, are you up to singing at the moment?

Not the way I am today. But the voice is still there. We'll see what the plan is with the doctor. There's not any shows planned this year. There are some, but we'll see what the government says.