Entombed’s surviving members pay tribute to frontman LG Petrov; Enslaved too

Lars-Göran “LG” Petrov, the frontman of Entombed (and Entombed A.D.) sadly passed away at 49 earlier this week after battling bile duct cancer. Entombed's surviving original members, Alex Hellid, Uffe Cederlund, and Nicke Andersson have now released a statement paying tribute to Petrov, as Metal Sucks points out. It reads:

All the years, all the toil, all the dreams, the struggle, the rewards, the humor, the laughter, and the tears. It's been a long damn journey and the memories are many and fantastic. Everything we’ve experienced and laughed at together, the big and the small, from being teenage kids to almost growing up. Your now legendary and unique sayings, your "LGisms", must surely one day find their way into the dictionary. How can you argue against "Pizza was invented in the late '70s by Turkish people in Bredäng (Sweden)"! Our thoughts go to your family, and your wider other family - your many friends all around the world. Through everyone you’ve touched, you live on. We will forever miss you, a member of our family, and we will always keep the good memories with us. Rest in peace LG

❤️ Uffe, Nicke & Alex

Tributes from all throughout the metal community have been pouring in since the news broke, including a lengthy, touching tribute from Entombed's friends Enslaved, who wrote:

Dear LG, dear friend, When we heard about your unfortunate passing, we felt we lost a part of ourselves. Your impact on us, for more than 30 years, has largely contributed to shape our musical DNA. When we picked up «Left Hand Path» in the summer of 1990, we just thought «This is our musical path, this is where we are heading”. The energy and madness you unveiled with your bone chilling vocals on this album has never left us. This is still THE to-visit-album when we feel nostalgic and beer-thirsty. Left Hand Path was the first mutual ground for us. When we met at the first Phobia-rehearsal in 1990, Ivar wanted to sound like Uffe and Alex, and Grutle wanted to sound like LG. Robert Plant and Freddie Mercury wasn’t the biggest vocalists in 1990, it was Chris Reifert and LG Petrov, period. Some years later we would meet each other at festivals around the globe, and we became friends. We even had some collaborations! At an Enslaved/Entombed gig in Gothenburg in 2006, Grutle joined LG on vocals on “Left Hand Path” , and when Enslaved assembled a special show, including cover songs, at Hole In The Sky 2009, LG was the first one we contacted. He ended up doing vocals on, of course, “Left Hand Path”. That was a huge moment for us, and stands out like a monolithic milestone in our career. On a personal-off stage manner, meeting LG was like an injection of vitamins and positivity! Whenever we met him (like on this pic of a hungover-like-a-freakin’-baboon-moment from an early morning on an airport somewhere) we always ended up having a laugh and we all cheered up, always. LG, you had an absolutely unique down-to-earth precence as well as being an out of this world talented musican and frontman. We were all lesser men beside you. Shine on LG, you crazy diamond

Enslaved founding guitarist Ivar Bjørnson also told us about his love for Left Hand Path last year, saying, "Such an influential band, and such an important album for so many of us that started out in the early '90s."

Rest in peace, LG.