Entropy offer up melodic, skate punk-infused hardcore on ‘The Future Is Bright’ (stream it)

New York punks Entropy tag themselves on Bandcamp as "hardcore," "skate punk," "Epitaph," and "Fat Wreck Chords," and if that combination of words excites you, you're probably gonna wanna hear their upcoming album The Future is Bright. It sounds like classic '80s hardcore by way of Pennywise and The Bouncing Souls, and Entropy avoid the aspects of that sound that might feel outdated. They sound super modern, and they know how to channel pure hardcore fury but they aren't afraid of melodic hooks or a little production value.

The album -- which was engineered, mixed and mastered by John Naclerio (My Chemical Romance, Brand New, etc) and which features guest vocals by Paul Alan (Hundreds of AU, Died Out) on "I Haven't Eaten Since I Ate" -- comes out August 13 via All We Got Records/Mt. Crushmore Records (pre-order physical bundles or digital), and we're premiering a full stream of it in this post.

"Though this is Entropy's fifth release, The Future is Bright contains a lot of firsts," the band tells us. "This record covers everything from our first recordings as a five piece, to the approach we had during writing the writing process. It proved to be the most focused writing we've ever been and even led to our first 'almost' three minute song. (Don't worry, there's plenty still under two minutes.)"

"Lyrically, The Future is Bright covers a wide array of topics touching on sociological perspective, self-worth, and the broken record that is our own histories," they continue. "With the ups and downs of daily life extending into the insanity that became the last year and a half, we’re very thankful to finally be able to release what we feel is our best material yet."

Stream the full album below. Entropy also have some upcoming NY and NJ shows, and those are listed below.

Entropy -- 2021 Tour Dates

8/21/21 at Makeout Reef (Clifton Park, NY)

9/4/21 at the Dojo Dungeon (New Hampton, NY) - Album Release Show

9/11/21 at Millhill Basement (Trenton, NJ)