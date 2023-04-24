Entry (mem Touché Amoré) announce ‘Exit Interview’ EP, share title track

Entry--the LA hardcore band fronted by Sara G with Touché Amoré's Clayton Stevens on guitar--have announced that they'll follow their 2020 debut LP Detriment with a new EP, Exit Interview, on May 26 via Convulse Records. It was recorded by the band's own Sean Sakamoto and Christopher Dwyer, mixed by the latter and mastered by the former, features album art and layout by Justus Proffit, and guest vocals on "Superior" by Cameron Miller. The first single is the 82-second title track, and it's a dark, heavy hardcore ripper. Check it out below.

Entry also play LA with Saetia and Deaf Club and San Diego with Spy in the next couple weeks. Dates below.

Tracklist

1. Follow Through

2. Superior

3. Exit Interview

4. Catastrophize

5. Ashes Fill the Sky

6. Greed Only Grows

Entry -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 Warehouse w Saetia, Deaf Club, Human Resources

5/4 – San Diego, CA @ Che Café w Spy, Jad, Fentanyl, Agonista