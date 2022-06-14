Enumclaw announce debut LP ‘Save the Baby,’ release “Jimmy Neutron”

PNW indie rock band Enumclaw have been on the rise lately, and now they have finally announced their first full-length album, Save the Baby, due October 14 via Luminelle. It was produced by Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Ian Sweet, etc). Along with the announcement comes new single "Jimmy Neutron," and lead singer Aramis Johnson says:

This song is about getting so close to love that you can almost taste it. All the highs of being in love and how ridiculously unlike yourself it can make you act. All the day dreaming you do about what things could be and how they might go. There's always a catch though and in this story as soon as you reach out to grab “love” and have it in your hands you drop it.

"Jimmy Neutron" buzzes with a fusion of shoegaze, pop, and alternative sounds. The vocals showcase the band's youthful sound without overshadowing the '90s-inspired guitar and drums that heavily influence them. Watch the music video and see the album art and full track list below. The album also features recent single "2002" and you can watch the video for that one below too.

As previously mentioned, Enumclaw will join Toro y Moi on tour this summer, and illuminati hotties in the fall. Both trips include stops in NYC. Catch them with Toro y Moi and Noname on July 19 at Brooklyn Mirage (tickets), and with illuminati hotties and Olivia Barton on October 22 at Music Hall of Williamsburg (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Enumclaw 'Save the Baby' cover loading...

Tracklisting

1. Save the Baby

2. 2002

3. Park Lodge

4. Blue Iris

5. Paranoid

6. Somewhere

7. Cowboy Bepop

8. Can't Have It

9. Jimmy Neutron

10. 10th and J 2

11. Apartment

Enumclaw -- 2022 Tour Dates

07/19 - NYC @ Brooklyn Mirage ^

07/20 - Boston @ House of Blues ^

07/21 - Philly @ The Fillmore ^

07/23 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/27 - Port Townsend, WA @ THING

10/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

10/15 - Santa Fe, NM @Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery *

10/17 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

10/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

10/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

10/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/23 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

10/24 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live *

10/26 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

10/27 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

10/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Music Hall *

10/30 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

10/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

11/2 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

11/3 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

11/4 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

11/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

11/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Space *

11/8 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

11/11 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium *

11/12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

11/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

11/16 - Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall *

11/17 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

11/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

^ = supporting Toro y Moi

* = supporting Illuminati Hotties

Check out some more pictures of Enumclaw at the BrooklynVegan SXSW party earlier this year...