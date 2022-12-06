Enumclaw announce North American tour with Nitefire

Enumclaw released their great debut LP, Save The Baby, in October, and the band have now announced a headlining North American tour for 2023, with European and UK dates to follow. The "Doomerica" tour spans both coasts, and includes their appearance at SXSW. Nitefire joins them as support, and you can see all dates below.

Enumclaw and Nitefire come to NYC on March 25 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM.

Enumclaw -- 2022-2023 Tour Dates

12/09/22 - Spokane, WA @ Luck You Lounge

12/10/22 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA

03/09 - San Fransisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

03/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

03/11- Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

03/12 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

03/14-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records *

03/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

03/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

03/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

03/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Zone One *

03/26 - Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell *

03/28 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

03/29 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag *

03/30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

03/31 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

04/01 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

04/02 - Davenport, IA @ Racoon Hotel *

04/04 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

04/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

04/07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

04/08 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

UK/EUROPE

05/12 - Manchester, UK @ YES

05/13 - Leeds, UK @ In Colour Festival

05/14 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

05/15 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/17 - Paris, France @ Supersonic

05/18 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Witloof Bar

05/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling Festival

05/20 - Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Bar

05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus

05/23 - London, UK @ Moth Club

05/24 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

05/24 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

05/26 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

05/27 - London, UK @ Wideawake Festival

05/29 - Barcelona, Spain @Primavera a la Ciutat