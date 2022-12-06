Enumclaw announce North American tour with Nitefire
Enumclaw released their great debut LP, Save The Baby, in October, and the band have now announced a headlining North American tour for 2023, with European and UK dates to follow. The "Doomerica" tour spans both coasts, and includes their appearance at SXSW. Nitefire joins them as support, and you can see all dates below.
Enumclaw and Nitefire come to NYC on March 25 at Elsewhere Zone One. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 AM.
Enumclaw -- 2022-2023 Tour Dates
12/09/22 - Spokane, WA @ Luck You Lounge
12/10/22 - Tacoma, WA @ ALMA
03/09 - San Fransisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *
03/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
03/11- Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *
03/12 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
03/14-17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/20 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room @ Third Man Records *
03/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *
03/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *
03/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *
03/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Zone One *
03/26 - Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell *
03/28 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *
03/29 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag *
03/30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *
03/31 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas *
04/01 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *
04/02 - Davenport, IA @ Racoon Hotel *
04/04 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *
04/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
04/07 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
04/08 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
UK/EUROPE
05/12 - Manchester, UK @ YES
05/13 - Leeds, UK @ In Colour Festival
05/14 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
05/15 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05/17 - Paris, France @ Supersonic
05/18 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Witloof Bar
05/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling Festival
05/20 - Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Bar
05/21 - Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus
05/23 - London, UK @ Moth Club
05/24 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights
05/24 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers
05/26 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
05/27 - London, UK @ Wideawake Festival
05/29 - Barcelona, Spain @Primavera a la Ciutat