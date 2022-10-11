Enumclaw discuss the influences behind their debut LP ‘Save The Baby’

Tacoma, WA-based indie rock four-piece Enumclaw's anticipated debut LP is finally out this week. Save The Baby was produced by Gabe Wax and is available Friday, October 14, via Luminelle (pre-order it on vinyl). Lead singer Aramis Johnson's heartfelt and powerful lyrics and vocals are buoyed by the discerning indie sound of guitarist Nathan Cornell, drummer Ladaniel Gipson, and bassist Eli Edwards (Aramis's younger brother). Their first singles only came out in 2021, but they're a band who already know what sound they're trying to make.

In honor of the upcoming release of Save The Baby, Enumclaw shared a bunch of influences for the album with us--they're as varied as one would hope for a band with such a distinct sound, ranging from The Smashing Pumpkins to Yves Tumor to Dinosaur Jr to Turnstile to Kacey Musgraves, and they mention that Soccer Mommy is the reason they wanted to work with Gabe Wax. See their full list with commentary on each pick below.

Since announcing the album back in June, Enumclaw have steadily released a slew of solid singles, including "Jimmy Neutron," "Cowboy Bebop," and "Park Lodge," and today they've released final single "10th and J 2," a meditation on Aramis's apartment where he wrote the album. He says:

I spent more time inside of that apartment than maybe anywhere else in my whole life. It's such an important place to me. I spent most of my time in that space trying to come up with this plan to get out of my situation, to try and "make it out" as they say. It took a lot of self reflection and hard work but I knew I could do it. This song is me trying my hardest to be the person I know I'm destined to be.

"10th and J 2" is as well-considered as any of the singles, and comes with an intimate look at the band on tour in a music video directed by Ian Ostrowski. Check it out:

And here's the influences list:

1. "Mayonaise" - Smashing Pumpkins

For Aramis and Nathan specifically, this is a huge song. This being a great pop song structurally combined with the huge guitars was something that was really important to us to capture. We’ve listened to Siamese Dream in the van a lot and this is obviously the standout on the record.

2. "Kerosene!" - Yves Tumor

We pulled this from an album inspo playlist Aramis made in the very early stages of the album. Could’ve honestly put any Yves song on here. Yves Tumor is an artist the whole band can really get behind. They’re one of the most interesting and exciting artists out right now. We all got to see their set when we played THING Fest this summer and everyone’s mind was blown wide open. One of the best rock shows I’ve ever seen. Absolutely undeniable songs.

3. "I’d Have You Anytime" - George Harrison

We recorded the album in December just after Get Back had come out and Gabe and Nathan had both watched it and found it very inspiring. When we would start doing live takes of the album tracks, he had us play in a tight circle looking right at each other very similar to what you see in the documentary. We’ve loved George for a long time but really gained a deeper appreciation for his ear for melody and songwriting. The slide guitar on "10th and J 2" was heavily influenced by his playing.

4. "Slide Away" - Oasis

It’s just kind of impossible to not mention Oasis at this point, lol. Aramis and Nathan are both massive Oasis fans clearly and "Slide Away" is really them at their best- Liam’s vocal performance in this is insane. I (Nathan) can’t speak for Aramis but I absolutely see parallels between his and Noel’s songwriting. There’s an anthemic, personal and hopeful quality that permeates a lot of their songs that I am very drawn to and moved by. Fun fact: Aramis and Nathan saw the Knebworth film in a movie theater in Bremerton, WA just a few days before Gabe came to town to record "2002" with us.

5. "NEW HEART DESIGN" - Turnstile

We wouldn’t say this sonically influences us very much but we are all massive Turnstile fans (who isn’t at this point?) and have played this record to death. The way they’ve managed to continuously level up with every record and how much thought and effort is put into every facet of the band is something that closely aligns with what we are trying to do. Their climb to the top is just incredibly inspiring to watch.

6. "Dark & Handsome" - Blood Orange and Toro y Moi

Again, not something that sounds like us, but an artist that all four of us love and are inspired by in different ways. His songwriting, vision, production work and collaborative nature is something to be admired. Ladaniel and Nathan used to make music together before the band that heavily drew from Dev’s work.

7. "Feel the Pain" - Dinosaur Jr.

Have you heard "Cowboy Bepop," lol? Fun fact #2: Ladaniel really wants us to cover "Out There."

8. "Blossom (Wasting All My Time)" - Soccer Mommy

A perfect song from Sophie. This album is why we chose to do Save the Baby with Gabe!

9. "Slow Burn" - Kacey Musgraves

We could’ve gone with any song, honestly; Golden Hour is a front to back perfect pop country record.

10. "Fate Is…" - Wednesday

Nathan got extremely into this record in the spring and summer of 2021. He was listening to it one day and had meant to text the band about this album because we had been talking about production ideas for Save the Baby and he wanted the guitars on our record to sound as big as the Wednesday record. He forgot to do that, but then a few days later our KEXP session was posted and they gave us a shout out and now they’re the homies! Really wanted Xandy [Chelmis] to play lap steel on Save the Baby but couldn’t make it work. Maybe on album 2?

--

Enumclaw are going on the road starting this week, supporting illuminati hotties on a North American tour. They reach Brooklyn on October 22 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. All dates:

Enumclaw -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

10/15 - Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distiller *

10/17 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

10/18 - St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

10/19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats *

10/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

10/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/23 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

10/24 - Holyoke, MA @ Race Street Live *

10/26 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

10/27 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

10/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Music Hall *

10/30 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

10/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

11/2 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *

11/3 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

11/4 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

11/5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

11/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Space *

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

11/11 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium *

11/12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

11/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

11/15 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

11/17 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

11/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

11/19 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

12/09 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge w/ Milly

* = supporting illuminati hotties