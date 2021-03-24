Enumclaw releasing debut EP (stream two singles)

Tacoma, WA band Enumclaw (who caption themselves on social medias as "The Best Band Since Oasis") are releasing their debut EP, Jimbo Demo, on April 30 via Youth Riot Records. They've shared two singles so far, the grungy "Fast N All," and, out today, "Free Drop Billy." Watch both videos below.

"Where I grew up, a lot of people are townies, or losers," frontman Aramis Johnson says of "Free Drop Billy." "I sometimes have survivor’s guilt about it. I went to college, and I’ve done some stuff that a lot of people I know in my life haven’t. It’s about not wanting to fall back into the traps of things like that, about not wanting to end up like some of my friends. I don’t want to get stuck."

Because of COVID, Enumclaw haven't been able to play a proper show yet, but they are streaming an acoustic performance and Q&A on Tacoma's student-run KUPS 90.1 FM's Instagram on Thursday, March 25 at 8:30 PM ET.

Jimbo Demo Tracklisting

1. Cents

2. Cinderella

3. Fast N All

4. Free Drop Billy

5. Fruit Flies