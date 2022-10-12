Envy announce new EP ‘Seimei,’ share title track
Japanese screamo vets Envy have released their first new music in nearly three years, the title track of upcoming EP Seimei (pre-order). The EP is a three-song follow-up to their early 2020 album The Fallen Crimson, and was recorded and mixed by Takaaki Mino of fellow Japanese band toe. Check out the track list and album art, created by pg.99's Cris Crude, below.
"Seimei" has a grounding intensity, with constant, rolling drums and fuzzed-out guitars that give way to guttural vocals. The band comments, "It is a title that entrusts the word 'Seimei' to the usual way of life that awaits us, finding a small hope in the dark passage of time." Stream the song below.
Envy's European tour, their first road trip since 2019, kicks off tomorrow. They'll hit cities in France, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. All dates below.
Seimei tracklisting
1. Seimei
2. Zanshin
3. Yamayura
Envy -- 2022 European Tour
13/10 - FR Seyssinet-Pariset, L'Ilyade
14/10 - FR Biarritz, Atabal
15/10 - PT Porto, Amplifest
16/10 - ES Madrid, Copernico
17/10 - ES Barcelona, Boveda
18/10 - FR Toulouse, Metronum
20/10 - FR Paris, Trabendo
21/10 - DE Cologne, Club Volta
22/10 - NL Nijmegen, Soulcrushe
24/10 - DK Copenhagen, Lille Vega
25/10 - SE Gothenburg, Monument
26/10 - SE Stockholm, Debaser
27/10 - NO Oslo, Vaterland
29/10 - DE Berlin, Columbia Theater
30/10 - BE Ghent, Desertfest
31/10 - DE Karlsruhe, Dudefest