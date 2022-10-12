Envy announce new EP ‘Seimei,’ share title track

Japanese screamo vets Envy have released their first new music in nearly three years, the title track of upcoming EP Seimei (pre-order). The EP is a three-song follow-up to their early 2020 album The Fallen Crimson, and was recorded and mixed by Takaaki Mino of fellow Japanese band toe. Check out the track list and album art, created by pg.99's Cris Crude, below.

"Seimei" has a grounding intensity, with constant, rolling drums and fuzzed-out guitars that give way to guttural vocals. The band comments, "It is a title that entrusts the word 'Seimei' to the usual way of life that awaits us, finding a small hope in the dark passage of time." Stream the song below.

Envy's European tour, their first road trip since 2019, kicks off tomorrow. They'll hit cities in France, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands. All dates below.

Seimei tracklisting

1. Seimei

2. Zanshin

3. Yamayura

Envy -- 2022 European Tour

13/10 - FR Seyssinet-Pariset, L'Ilyade

14/10 - FR Biarritz, Atabal

15/10 - PT Porto, Amplifest

16/10 - ES Madrid, Copernico

17/10 - ES Barcelona, Boveda

18/10 - FR Toulouse, Metronum

20/10 - FR Paris, Trabendo

21/10 - DE Cologne, Club Volta

22/10 - NL Nijmegen, Soulcrushe

24/10 - DK Copenhagen, Lille Vega

25/10 - SE Gothenburg, Monument

26/10 - SE Stockholm, Debaser

27/10 - NO Oslo, Vaterland

29/10 - DE Berlin, Columbia Theater

30/10 - BE Ghent, Desertfest

31/10 - DE Karlsruhe, Dudefest