Epitaph releases Ukraine benefit comp w/ Bad Religion, Rancid, Converge, Thrice & more

Epitaph Records has released the 18-song Ukraine Benefit Compilation on Bandcamp, with 100% of proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders to aid victims of the crisis in Ukraine. "EPITAPH SUPPORTS UKRAINE," the label writes. "We thank our artists for donating their music. STOP THE WAR."

The comp includes a previously unreleased Millencolin song and the Amazon Original version of Architects' "Animals," as well as songs by Bad Religion, Rancid, Converge, Propagandhi, Thrice, The Interrupters, The Menzingers, Pennywise, Remo Drive, Grade 2, Teenage Wrist, Raised Fist, and more. Pick up the comp at Bandcamp and stream it below.

Tracklist

1. Architects - Animals (Amazon Original) 04:17

2. Thrice - Scavengers 04:52

3. Millencolin - Every Night 03:01

4. Pennywise - Peaceful Day 02:51

5. The Menzingers - Toy Soldier 03:26

6. Parkway Drive - Wild Eyes 04:18

7. Teenage Wrist - Earth Is A Black Hole 02:55

8. Converge - Eye of the Quarrel 02:14

9. Bad Religion - My Sanity 02:58

10. The Interrupters - Broken World 02:42

11. Rancid - Indestructible 01:36

12. Raised Fist - Sanctions 02:18

13. The Ghost Inside - One Choice 03:26

14. HUNNY - Daydreams / Heartbreaks 03:08

15. Early Eyes - Catch You 03:36

16. Propagandhi - Cop Just Out Of Frame 02:46

17. Remo Drive - Ode to Joy 2 03:46

18. Grade 2 - On The Radar 03:07