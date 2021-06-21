Erasure announce 2022 tour, playing Radio City Music Hall

Last year synthpop icons Erasure released The Neon, their 18th album, which offers a modern update on Vince Clarke and Andy Bell's signature style. “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling," says Clarke. "Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that.” Stream that below.

Erasure will bring The Neon Tour to North America in early 2022, kicking off January 14 in Miami. Stops include NYC, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Asbury Park, DC, Atlantic City, Boston, Austin, Denver, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Los Vegas and more. All dates, which are with Bag Raiders (DJ set), are listed below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on January 20, the Asbury Park show is at Paramount Theatre on February 1 and the Los Angeles show is at Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park on February 26. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, September 25 at noon local time, with presales starting Tuesday (6/22) at 10 AM local.

Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022

October 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

October 6 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT

October 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT

October 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 10 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 12 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena

October 14 – Bournemouth, England – International Centre

October 16 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

October 17 – London, England – The O2

October 18 – Brighton, England – Centre

October 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

October 22 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

October 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

October 28 – Leipzig, Germany – Immobilien Arena

January 14 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

January 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

January 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater

January 18 – Durham, NC – DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center

January 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

January 25 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

January 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Byham Theater

January 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

January 29 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

February 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Paramount Theatre

February 3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

February 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Caesars *

February 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank

February 8 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall

February 11 – Houston, TX – TBA (venue & on sale to be announced)

February 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

February 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

February 18 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

February 23 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

February 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park

February 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre

~ All North American dates supported by Bag Raiders (DJ set)