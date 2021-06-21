Erasure announce 2022 tour, playing Radio City Music Hall
Last year synthpop icons Erasure released The Neon, their 18th album, which offers a modern update on Vince Clarke and Andy Bell's signature style. “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling," says Clarke. "Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that.” Stream that below.
Erasure will bring The Neon Tour to North America in early 2022, kicking off January 14 in Miami. Stops include NYC, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Asbury Park, DC, Atlantic City, Boston, Austin, Denver, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Los Vegas and more. All dates, which are with Bag Raiders (DJ set), are listed below.
The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on January 20, the Asbury Park show is at Paramount Theatre on February 1 and the Los Angeles show is at Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park on February 26. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, September 25 at noon local time, with presales starting Tuesday (6/22) at 10 AM local.
Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022
October 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT
October 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT
October 4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
October 6 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT
October 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT
October 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
October 10 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
October 12 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
October 14 – Bournemouth, England – International Centre
October 16 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
October 17 – London, England – The O2
October 18 – Brighton, England – Centre
October 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
October 22 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle
October 24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
October 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
October 28 – Leipzig, Germany – Immobilien Arena
January 14 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
January 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
January 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater
January 18 – Durham, NC – DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
January 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
January 25 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
January 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Byham Theater
January 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
January 29 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
February 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Paramount Theatre
February 3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
February 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Caesars *
February 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
February 8 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
February 11 – Houston, TX – TBA (venue & on sale to be announced)
February 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
February 13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
February 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
February 18 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
February 23 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
February 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
February 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park
February 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre
~ All North American dates supported by Bag Raiders (DJ set)