Erasure expand North American tour, add 2nd Radio City show

Erasure are gearing to finally tour for their 2020 album The Neon, with UK dates starting October 1 in Glasgow. The duo's North American dates begin January 14, 2022 in Miami, and they've added a few more shows, including a second night at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on January 21.

Tickets for the 1/21 show go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10 AM, with presales starting Tuesday (9/21) at 10 AM. You can still get tickets for Erasure's 1/20 Radio City show, too.

The tour also includes stops in Orlando, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Asbury Park (Paramount Theatre on 2/1), DC, Boston, Atlanta, Austin, Kansas City, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (YouTube Theater on 2/26) and more. All dates are listed below.

ERASURE - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

14TH JANUARY 2022: MIAMI BEACH, FL – THE FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH AT JACKIE GLEASON THEATER

15TH JANUARY 2022: ORLANDO, FL – DR. PHILLIPS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

16TH JANUARY 2022: ST. PETERSBURG, FL – THE MAHAFFEY THEATER

18TH JANUARY 2022 – DURHAM, NC – DPAC - DURHAM PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

20TH JANUARY 2022: NEW YORK, NY – RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

21ST JANUARY 2022: NEW YORK, NY – RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

25TH JANUARY 2022 – TORONTO, ON – MERIDIAN HALL

27TH JANUARY 2022: PITTSBURGH, PA – THE BYHAM THEATER

28TH JANUARY 2022: CHICAGO, IL – CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA AT UIC

29TH JANUARY 2022: CINCINNATI, OH – THE ANDREW J BRADY ICON MUSIC CENTER

1ST FEBRUARY 2022: ASBURY PARK, NJ – PARAMOUNT THEATRE

3RD FEBRUARY 2022: WASHINGTON, DC – THE ANTHEM

4TH FEBRUARY 2022: ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – CAESARS

5TH FEBRUARY 2022: BOSTON, MA – ORPHEUM THEATRE PRESENTED BY CITIZENS BANK

8TH FEBRUARY 2022: ATLANTA, GA – SYMPHONY HALL

11TH FEBRUARY 2022: HOUSTON, TX – 713 MUSIC HALL

12TH FEBRUARY 2022: IRVING, TX – THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY

13TH FEBRUARY 2022: AUSTIN, TX – ACL LIVE AT THE MOODY THEATER

15TH FEBRUARY 2022: KANSAS CITY, MO – UPTOWN THEATER

18TH FEBRUARY 2022: DENVER, CO – BELLCO THEATRE

19TH FEBRUARY 2022: SALT LAKE CITY, UT – MAVERIK CENTER

22ND FEBRUARY 2022 - SEATTLE, WA - TBC

23RD FEBRUARY 2022: PORTLAND, OR – ARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL

25TH FEBRUARY 2022: SAN FRANCISCO, CA – CHASE CENTER

26TH FEBRUARY 2022: LOS ANGELES, CA – YOUTUBE THEATER

27TH FEBRUARY 2022: LAS VEGAS, NV – VENETIAN THEATRE