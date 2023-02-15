Eric Andre announces 40th birthday party in NYC, posed nude with Emily Ratajkowski

Eric André turns 40 in April, and he's announced an event in NYC to celebrate, happening on April 8 at Knockdown Center. No word yet on who we can expect to see there, aside from Eric, but a description reads, "come celebrate Eric's midlife crisis in a bizarre circus of freaks, drunks, drug addicts, and pilates instructors." Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM.

Ahead of his birthday celebration, Eric will also make an appearance at Girl God (the comedy and writing duo of April Clark and Grace Freud) with Will Sennett, on March 8 at The Bell House. Tickets are currently sold out.

Eric also just celebrated Valentine's Day with a very revealing Instagram post featuring himself and model Emily Ratajkowski posing nude, and confirming rumors of their relationship. Emily can be seen in a mirror taking the picture, while André sprawls on a sofa, covered with a strategically placed heart emoji.