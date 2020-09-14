Eric Garner celebration happening outside Barclays on Tuesday

Eric Garner, who was killed by police in 2014, would've turned 50 on Tuesday, and to honor his life, there is a Eric Garner celebration happening outside Brooklyn's Barclays Center (9/15). The event goes from 6-9 PM and includes music performances from DJ Stretch Armstrong, The Resistance Revival Chorus, Alan Scott, Amyra Leon, Bryan Carter & Friends, Russell Hall & Friends, Yahzarah and Andre White.

Speakers include NYC Action Lab founder Carlene Pinto, councilman Brad Lander, Garner’s mother Gwen Carr, congressman-elect Jamaal Bowman, and state senator-elect Jabari Brisport. There will also be a poetry reading by Rosamond S. King and visual art by Coby Kennedy, Wildcat Ebony Brown, Johanna Toruño, and Yashua Klos.

Event producers The Blacksmiths say "MASKS ARE MANDATORY!!!!" and that PPE will be provided if you need it

There is also a petition to have September 15 officially declared Eric Garner Day in Staten Island, where Eric lived, and you can sign that here. You can also watch the video for Alan Scott's Eric Garner tribute "You Only See Me When I'm Gone," below.