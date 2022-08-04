Erica Dawn Lyle, Gavilán Rayna Russom & more playing Trans Justice benefit on Governors Island

A benefit for the Trans Justice Funding Project, a community-led funding initiative that supports grassroots trans justice groups run by and for trans people in the United States, happens on NYC's Governors Island on Saturday (8/6). The outdoor show (which happens at Flux Factory, Colonels Row House 404A) will feature solo sets from Erica Dawn Lyle (who plays guitar with Bikini Kill), Gavilán Rayna Russom (formerly of LCD Soundsystem), Erica Freas (RVIVR), Worm Mother, Sulynn Hago, Kate Slauter, Starly Bri, and Amelia Jackie.

"So excited to be playing this BENEFIT FOR Trans Justice Funding Project SAT AUG 6 4-10PM on GOVERNORS ISLAND!," Lyle writes. "I was doom posting about trans stuff and Sally Beauty Twin wrote and said, 'Let’s do something!' and then Erica Freas happened to be in town, etc. Show is at Flux Factory (house 404a), less than ten minute from ferry landing. Ferries are free on Saturday’s from 10 South Street in Manhattan on the half hour. Please come check out this killer lineup of guitar and electronic shredders and kick down to support Trans Justice Funding Project’s mission to give grants to grassroots trans organizations across the USA!"