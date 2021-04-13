Erika de Casier announces new LP, ‘Sensational,’ on 4AD (watch “Polite” video)

Copanhagen-based vocalist and producer Erika de Casier signed to 4AD back in October after releasing her debut solo album, Essentials, in 2019. Now she's announced her sophomore album and first for the label, Sensational, due out digitally on May 21, and on physical media on July 23. She co-produced it with Natal Zaks, and you can see the cover art and tracklisting below.

Her latest single from the album is "Polite," a silky-smooth, understated R&B track with late night vibes. Watch the accompanying video, which Erika directed, below.

Erika also has some touring planned for the fall. She's on the lineup of UK festival We Out Here in August, with more European dates to follow in the fall. See all of her upcoming shows below.

Erika De Casier - Sensational Tracklist:

1. Drama

2. Polite

3. Make My Day

4. All You Talk About

5. Insult Me

6. No Butterflies, No Nothing

7. Someone To Chill With

8. Acceptance (intermezzo)

9. Better Than That

10. Friendly

11. Secretly

12. Busy

13. Call Me Anytime

ERIKA DE CASIER: 2021 TOUR

19-21 August – HUNTINGDON, GB, We Out Here Festival

5 September – DHERMI, AL, Kala Festival

9 October – NOTTINGHAM, GB, Wigflex City Festival

29 October – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

4 November – AARHUS, DK, Voxhall

11 November – LONDON, GB, Scala

13 November – MANCHESTER, GB, YES

17 November – BRUSSELS, BE, Le Botanique

18 November – AMSTERDAM, NL, Paradiso Noord

23 November – PRAGUE, CZ, Meetfactory