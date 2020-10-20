Erika de Casier signs to 4AD with new single “No Butterflies, No Nothing”

Vocalist and producer Erika de Casier, born in Portugal and raised in Denmark, released her debut solo album, Essentials, last year, which got her comparisons to Sade and slots on year end lists, including Gorilla Vs Bear's top albums of the year and decade. Now she's signed to 4AD and shared her first single on the label, "No Butterflies, No Nothing," which moves her further off in her own direction, mixing piano, electronics, and her smooth voice. The song is "about wanting to fall in love with someone, but the butterflies are just not coming," she says.

Erika also directed the video for the song, which you can watch below. "I wanted to create a sort of 'perfect' realm where the underlying drama is what cracks the picture," she says. "When I was a kid, I used to hurry home from school so I could watch Days of Our Lives and I really think it’s funny how soap operas depict characters’ lives in such an openly overdramatic and unrealistic way – it’s all about the drama. I was also inspired by romantic period films like Pride & Prejudice and Sense & Sensibility, so to mix the two aesthetics with my own was really interesting."