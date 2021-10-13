Erin Rae announces new LP ft. Kevin Morby & Hand Habits, shares new song

Erin Rae has announced a new album, Lighten Up, which was produced by Jonathan Wilson and features guest appearances by Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, and Ny Oh. It arrives February 4 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and the first single is a lovely dose of alt-country called "Modern Woman." Erin spoke to Rolling Stone about the song:

"Modern Woman" from the start is meant to be a little cheeky, coming from me, a white femme-presenting woman, but it just sort of spilled out one day in the kitchen during the pandemic. It's been so incredibly powerful to witness the discussion and evolution of gender norms through my peers and friends, as well as the representation of all bodies breaking more and more into mainstream media. The song is basically a speech to a figurative person who is uncomfortable with the disintegration of a tired definition of what it means to be a woman. With the video, Joshua Shoemaker and I wanted to celebrate and represent our friends in the community who relate to the term "woman" in different capacities, and basically brag on the diverse community of small business owners Nashville holds, and the work they are all doing to push Nashville forward, often against its will, into this new world of inclusivity.

Elaborating on the new album via press release, Erin said, "My last record was a lot of self-assessment and criticism, and trying to kick old habits and ways of relating and not relating to people. This one is about blossoming, opening up, and living a little more in the present moment. Fully experiencing what it is to be human."

The new song comes with a video that features cameos by Brittany Howard, Kelsey Waldon, and Michaela Anne. Check it out below.

Trackist

1.Candy & Curry

2. Can’t See Stars

3. True Love’s Face

4. Gonna Be Strange

5.California Belongs To You

6. Cosmic Sigh

7. Modern Woman

8. Drift Away

9. Enemy

10. Mind/Heart

11. Lighten Up & Try

12. Undone

Erin Rae -- 2021 Tour Dates

October 24 - Nashville, TN - Girls Write Nashville at 3rd & Lindsley

Oct 26 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre+

Oct 27 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts+

Oct 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre+

Nov 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre+

Nov 3 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Nov 12 - Highlands, NC - Highlands Food & Wine Festival - SOLD OUT

Nov 17 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre+

Nov 18 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox+

Nov 19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom+

Nov 21 - San Louis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theatre+

Nov 22-23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern+

Nov 26-27 - Los Angeles - The Fonda Theatre+

Nov 28 - San Francisco - The Fillmore+

Nov 30 - Salt Lake City - The Commonwealth Room+

Dec 1 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's+

Dec 2 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

Dec 3 - Minneapolis - First Avenue+

Dec 4 - Chicago - The Vic Theatre+

Dec 5 - Milwaukee - Turner Hall Ballroom+

Dec 7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall+

Dec 8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant+

Dec 9 - Little Rock, AR - Schlitzy's Rock 'n' Roll Chicken

Dec 10 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory+

Dec 11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre+

Dec 12 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theatre+

+supporting Dawes