Erykah Badu announces tour with Yasiin Bey, playing Madison Square Garden

Erykah Badu has announced the Unfollow Me tour which has her out with Yasiin Bey in June and July. Stops include NYC, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, DC, Newark, Nashville, Dallas and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on July 8 and the Newark show is at Prudential Center on July 11. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

ERYKA BADU / YASIIN BEY - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUN 11 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

JUN 13 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

JUN 15 - Pechanga Arena - San Dieto

JUN 16 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas

JUN 17 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles

JUN 20 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento

JUN 23 - WAMU Theater - Seattle

JUN 26 - Ball Arena - Denver

JUN 28 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

JUN 30 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

JUL 1 - United Center - Chicago

JUL 2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit

JUL 7 - TD Garden - Boston

JUL 8 - Madison Square Garden - NYC

JUL 9 - TD Pavilion - Philadelphia

JUL 11 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

JUL 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

JUL 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta

JUL 16 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

JUL 18 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville

JUL 19 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

JUL 21 - FedExForum - Memphis

JUL 23 - American Airlines Center - Dallas

AUG 26 All Points East 2023 London, United Kingdom