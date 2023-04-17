Erykah Badu announces tour with Yasiin Bey, playing Madison Square Garden
Erykah Badu has announced the Unfollow Me tour which has her out with Yasiin Bey in June and July. Stops include NYC, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, DC, Newark, Nashville, Dallas and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on July 8 and the Newark show is at Prudential Center on July 11. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
ERYKA BADU / YASIIN BEY - 2023 TOUR DATES
JUN 11 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX
JUN 13 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ
JUN 15 - Pechanga Arena - San Dieto
JUN 16 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas
JUN 17 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles
JUN 20 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento
JUN 23 - WAMU Theater - Seattle
JUN 26 - Ball Arena - Denver
JUN 28 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO
JUN 30 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN
JUL 1 - United Center - Chicago
JUL 2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
JUL 7 - TD Garden - Boston
JUL 8 - Madison Square Garden - NYC
JUL 9 - TD Pavilion - Philadelphia
JUL 11 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
JUL 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
JUL 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta
JUL 16 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
JUL 18 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville
JUL 19 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL
JUL 21 - FedExForum - Memphis
JUL 23 - American Airlines Center - Dallas
AUG 26 All Points East 2023 London, United Kingdom