Erykah Badu & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar getting new SONOS Radio stations

SONOS Radio has announced its new fall programming, with over 20 new stations and shows, including a new station programmed by Erykah Badu, and a show on legendary jazz label Impulse! hosted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Erykah's show is titled BADUBOTRON Radio and will premiere in late October. "Listeners can expect whatever they please," says Badu. "I just want them to feel something. Something new, something good, something unfamiliar, something triggering, something that inspires them to peace…. Or war, or whatever they may need. Music makes me feel soooo great. There are billions and trillions of atomic memories in these notes. I curated this station especially for me… WITH you In mind, of course. I’m grateful. Push up the faderrrrrrrrrrrrr.”

Impulse! Records Radio, hosted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, commemorates the 60th anniversary of the legendary jazz label that has released classic albums from John and Alice Coltrane, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones and more. "Jazz is like a mighty river running through the history of the African American community," says Kareem. "It’s been feeding and nurturing us since it came alive in the late 1800s in New Orleans. It’s a celebration of who we are and what we’ve been through as well as an inspiration that binds us. The Impulse! Records station is going to revive jazz for those who already appreciate it and introduce it to a new generation.”

Sonos has also announced expanded sleep stations composed and mastered by Mikael Jorgensen of Wilco. Those include Slow Motion Freeway, Waterfall at Dusk, Warm Glow and Midnight Beach.

These stations join the likes of Brian Eno, Ghostface Killah, M.I.A., Bjork, and FKA twigs who already have SONOS Radio stations.