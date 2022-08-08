Erykah Badu played Prospect Park with Phony Ppl (pics, setlist, video)
Erykah Badu landed in Brooklyn for a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show in Prospect Park on Friday (8/5), following an opening set from locals Phony Ppl. Erykah got a late start, so she didn't get to play everything on her written setlist, but she still found time to mix it up between favorites from all across her career, including "Bag Lady," "Otherside of the Game," "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)," "Danger," "Window Seat," "Hello," "Phone Down," and more.
Check out pictures of the show by Edwina Hay, a fan-shot video, and the full setlist below...
Erykah Badu @ Prospect Park - 8/5/22 Setlist (via)
Dial’Afreaq
Hello
To Each His Own (Faith, Hope & Charity cover)
On & On / ...& On
Bump It
Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)
Phone Down
Time's A Wastin
Danger
Otherside of the Game
Window Seat
Next Lifetime
Bag Lady