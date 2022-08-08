Erykah Badu played Prospect Park with Phony Ppl (pics, setlist, video)

Erykah Badu landed in Brooklyn for a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show in Prospect Park on Friday (8/5), following an opening set from locals Phony Ppl. Erykah got a late start, so she didn't get to play everything on her written setlist, but she still found time to mix it up between favorites from all across her career, including "Bag Lady," "Otherside of the Game," "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)," "Danger," "Window Seat," "Hello," "Phone Down," and more.

Check out pictures of the show by Edwina Hay, a fan-shot video, and the full setlist below...

Erykah Badu loading...

Erykah Badu @ Prospect Park - 8/5/22 Setlist (via)

Dial’Afreaq

Hello

To Each His Own (Faith, Hope & Charity cover)

On & On / ...& On

Bump It

Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)

Phone Down

Time's A Wastin

Danger

Otherside of the Game

Window Seat

Next Lifetime

Bag Lady