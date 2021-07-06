Erykah Badu playing Radio City and other 2021 shows

Erykah Badu is gearing up to return to the live stage, with appearances booked for Pitchfork Festival, ACL Fest, H.E.R.'s Lights On Festival, and more, and she just announced that she'll play NYC's iconic Radio City Music Hall on September 30. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (7/9) at 10 AM.

Erykah's got a few other dates coming up too, all of which are listed below. She last released the But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape in 2015.

Erykah Badu -- 2021 Tour Dates

9/3 Riverfront Jazz Festival Dallas, TX

9/10 Great Lawn at Waterfront Park Louisville, KY

9/11 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI

9/12 Pitchfork Festival Chicago, IL

9/18-19 Lights On Festival Concord, CA

9/30 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

10/1-3 ACL Fest Austin, TX

10/8-10 ACL Fest Austin, TX

10/15 Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN

10/30 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA