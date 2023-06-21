Erykah Badu & Yasiin Bey played San Diego’s Pechanga Arena (pics)

Erykah Badu recently set out on her Unfollow Me tour, which has her on the road with Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) in June and July. Asked, in an interview with Vibe, if the tour name had anything to do with cancel culture, she said, "Absolutely. It definitely has to do with cancel culture, it’s funny. It’s become a Baduizm, pretty much. Whenever someone says something in the comments, they don’t agree, I don’t care, unfollow me, doesn’t matter."

"I also say unfollow me because I’m lost too," she continues to Vibe. “We all on an individual journey, we’re finding our way. So following me wouldn’t really benefit you because you are on your journey. That’s your cup you’re drinking out, this is mine. And I want to encourage people to do that too, and it’s a reminder to myself."

Erykah and Yasiin stoped in San Diego for a show at Pechanga Arena on Thursday (6/15). Check out pictures from that show by Mathieu Bredeau below. They'll be in NYC for a show at Madison Square Garden on July 8, and at Newark's Prudential Center on July 11. See all upcoming dates below.

ERYKA BADU / YASIIN BEY - 2023 TOUR:

JUN 23 - WAMU Theater - Seattle

JUN 26 - Ball Arena - Denver

JUN 28 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

JUN 30 - Xcel Energy Center - Saint Paul, MN

JUL 1 - United Center - Chicago

JUL 2 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit

JUL 7 - TD Garden - Boston

JUL 8 - Madison Square Garden - NYC

JUL 9 - TD Pavilion - Philadelphia

JUL 11 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

JUL 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

JUL 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta

JUL 16 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

JUL 18 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville

JUL 19 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

JUL 21 - FedExForum - Memphis

JUL 23 - American Airlines Center - Dallas

AUG 26 All Points East 2023 London, United Kingdom