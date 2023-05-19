Escuela Grind added to No/Mas, Knoll & Anti-Sapien show at Saint Vitus
Escuela Grind have been on the road with Greg Puciato, Deaf Club, and Trace Amount, which Saint Vitus on June 18. That's a crazy bill for fans of grind, metal, and hardcore, and it's rounded out by likeminded locals Anti-Sapien. Tickets are on sale now.
Escuela Grind also have more upcoming dates with Greg Puciato, shows with The Acacia Strain, and more. No/Mas have a bunch of other dates with Knoll, as well as shows with Negative Approach and ACxDC. All dates for both tours are listed below.
Escuela Grind, No/Mas, and Knoll all released great albums last year, Memory Theater, Consume / Deny / Repent, and Metempheric, respectively. Anti-Sapien have a new LP called Calculating Obsolescence arriving July 7 via Terminus Hate City, and one song is out now. Listen to all four bands' latest material below.
Escuela Grind -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 19 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon #
May 20 Albany, NY Empire Underground #
May 21 Portland, ME The Cavern #
May 25 Wallingford, CT Seventh Street Station
May 26 Harrisburg, PA JP Lovedraft's
May 27 Baltimore, MD Soundstage (as part of Hell in the Harbor Fest w/ Cannibal Corpse, Dwarves, etc.)
May 29 New Orleans, LA The Goat
May 31 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live *
June 2 El Paso, TX No Push Mosh
June 3 Tucson, AZ Old Sheepdog Brewery
June 6 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room @ House of Blues *
June 7 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theater *
June 8 Santa Ana, CA La Santa
June 9 Sacramento, CA Cafe Colonial
June 11 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
June 12 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street OKC
June 13 Tulsa, OK The Whittier Bar
June 14 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone Cafe
June 15 Murfreesboro, TN Graveyard Gallery
June 16 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar
June 17 Cleveland, OH No Class
June 18 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus w/ No/Mas, Knoll, Anti Sapien
* = direct support for Greg Puciato
# = direct support for The Acacia Strain
with The Acacia Strain, Fit for an Autopsy:
June 29 Iowa City, IA Wildwood
June 30 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
July 1 Fargo, ND The Aquarium
July 3 Calgary, AB Dickens
July 4 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room
July 5 Regina, SK The Exchange
July 6 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre
July 8 Sudbury, ON The Grand
July 9 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Hall
July 10 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey
July 11 Montreal, QC Fairmount
July 13 Kingston, ON The Broom Factory
July 14 Barrie, ON The Queens
July 15 Kitchener, ON The Hub
No/Mas -- 2023 Tour Dates
May 27 Seattle WA NW Terror Fest
May 28 Portland OR Dante's
May 30 Boise ID The Shredder
May 31 Salt Lake City UT Ace's High Saloon
Jun. 1 Cheyenne WY Ernie November
with ACxDC:
Jun. 2 Denver CO Hi- Dive
Jun. 3 Omaha NE Reverb Lounge
with ACxDC and KNOLL:
Jun. 4 Des Moines IA Lefty's
Jun. 5 Milwaukee WI X Ray arcade
Jun. 6 Chicago IL Cobra Lounge
Jun. 7 Detroit MI Sanctuary
Jun. 8 Indianapolis IN Black Circle Brewing
Jun. 9 Cincinatti OH Legends
Jun. 10 Cleveland OH No Class
Jun. 11 Pittsburgh PA Cattivo
Jun. 12 Baltimore MD Metro Gallery
with KNOLL:
Jun. 13 Morgantown WV 123 Pleasant St.
Jun. 14 Binghamton NY The Bundy Annex
Jun. 15 Wallingford CT Cherry St. Station
Jun. 16 Portland ME Geno's Rock Club
Jun. 17 Boston MA Middle East Upstairs
Jun. 18 Brooklyn NY Saint Vitus
Jun. 19 Philadelphia PA Kung Fu Necktie
Jun. 20 Washington DC The Pie Shop
Jun. 21 Richmond VA Another Round
Jun. 23 Columbia SC New Brookland Tavern
Jun. 24 Atlanta GA Bogg's Social
Jun. 25 Orlando FL Conduit
Jun. 26 Tampa FL Orpheum
Jun. 27 Miami FL Gramps
with NEGATIVE APPROACH and KNOLL:
Jun. 29 New Orleans LA Siberia
Jun. 30 Houston TX Secret Group
July 1 Austin TX Parish Anthoney
July 2 San Antonio TX Vibes Underground
July 3 Dallas TX Three Links
Jul 5 Albuquerque NM The Launchpad
Jul. 6 Phoenix AZ Nile Basement
Jul 7 Santa Ana CA The Observatory
Jul 8 Los Angeles CA The Paramount