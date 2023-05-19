Escuela Grind added to No/Mas, Knoll & Anti-Sapien show at Saint Vitus

Escuela Grind have been on the road with Greg Puciato, Deaf Club, and Trace Amount, which Saint Vitus on June 18. That's a crazy bill for fans of grind, metal, and hardcore, and it's rounded out by likeminded locals Anti-Sapien. Tickets are on sale now.

Escuela Grind also have more upcoming dates with Greg Puciato, shows with The Acacia Strain, and more. No/Mas have a bunch of other dates with Knoll, as well as shows with Negative Approach and ACxDC. All dates for both tours are listed below.

Escuela Grind, No/Mas, and Knoll all released great albums last year, Memory Theater, Consume / Deny / Repent, and Metempheric, respectively. Anti-Sapien have a new LP called Calculating Obsolescence arriving July 7 via Terminus Hate City, and one song is out now. Listen to all four bands' latest material below.

Escuela Grind -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 19 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon #

May 20 Albany, NY Empire Underground #

May 21 Portland, ME The Cavern #

May 25 Wallingford, CT Seventh Street Station

May 26 Harrisburg, PA JP Lovedraft's

May 27 Baltimore, MD Soundstage (as part of Hell in the Harbor Fest w/ Cannibal Corpse, Dwarves, etc.)

May 29 New Orleans, LA The Goat

May 31 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live *

June 2 El Paso, TX No Push Mosh

June 3 Tucson, AZ Old Sheepdog Brewery

June 6 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room @ House of Blues *

June 7 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theater *

June 8 Santa Ana, CA La Santa

June 9 Sacramento, CA Cafe Colonial

June 11 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

June 12 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street OKC

June 13 Tulsa, OK The Whittier Bar

June 14 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone Cafe

June 15 Murfreesboro, TN Graveyard Gallery

June 16 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar

June 17 Cleveland, OH No Class

June 18 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus w/ No/Mas, Knoll, Anti Sapien

* = direct support for Greg Puciato

# = direct support for The Acacia Strain

with The Acacia Strain, Fit for an Autopsy:

June 29 Iowa City, IA Wildwood

June 30 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

July 1 Fargo, ND The Aquarium

July 3 Calgary, AB Dickens

July 4 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room

July 5 Regina, SK The Exchange

July 6 Winnipeg, MB Park Theatre

July 8 Sudbury, ON The Grand

July 9 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Hall

July 10 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey

July 11 Montreal, QC Fairmount

July 13 Kingston, ON The Broom Factory

July 14 Barrie, ON The Queens

July 15 Kitchener, ON The Hub

No/Mas -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 27 Seattle WA NW Terror Fest

May 28 Portland OR Dante's

May 30 Boise ID The Shredder

May 31 Salt Lake City UT Ace's High Saloon

Jun. 1 Cheyenne WY Ernie November

with ACxDC:

Jun. 2 Denver CO Hi- Dive

Jun. 3 Omaha NE Reverb Lounge

with ACxDC and KNOLL:

Jun. 4 Des Moines IA Lefty's

Jun. 5 Milwaukee WI X Ray arcade

Jun. 6 Chicago IL Cobra Lounge

Jun. 7 Detroit MI Sanctuary

Jun. 8 Indianapolis IN Black Circle Brewing

Jun. 9 Cincinatti OH Legends

Jun. 10 Cleveland OH No Class

Jun. 11 Pittsburgh PA Cattivo

Jun. 12 Baltimore MD Metro Gallery

with KNOLL:

Jun. 13 Morgantown WV 123 Pleasant St.

Jun. 14 Binghamton NY The Bundy Annex

Jun. 15 Wallingford CT Cherry St. Station

Jun. 16 Portland ME Geno's Rock Club

Jun. 17 Boston MA Middle East Upstairs

Jun. 18 Brooklyn NY Saint Vitus

Jun. 19 Philadelphia PA Kung Fu Necktie

Jun. 20 Washington DC The Pie Shop

Jun. 21 Richmond VA Another Round

Jun. 23 Columbia SC New Brookland Tavern

Jun. 24 Atlanta GA Bogg's Social

Jun. 25 Orlando FL Conduit

Jun. 26 Tampa FL Orpheum

Jun. 27 Miami FL Gramps

with NEGATIVE APPROACH and KNOLL:

Jun. 29 New Orleans LA Siberia

Jun. 30 Houston TX Secret Group

July 1 Austin TX Parish Anthoney

July 2 San Antonio TX Vibes Underground

July 3 Dallas TX Three Links

Jul 5 Albuquerque NM The Launchpad

Jul. 6 Phoenix AZ Nile Basement

Jul 7 Santa Ana CA The Observatory

Jul 8 Los Angeles CA The Paramount